News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Energy bars get naked for Australian launch
A US energy bar company has launched in Australia with the help of design agency Jam & Co.
Key consideration points included determining how the notion of 'bears' would translate locally, and identifying humour that would resonate with Aussies but stay true to the Bear Naked brand essence.
"We took iconic bear illustrations and gave them an Australian touch by illustrating them as a 'surfer bear' and 'skater bear'," Jam & Co managing director Jennifer Segail said.
"We then brought the brand to life by giving it personality through Australians' love of puns, using these on pack copy to create personality and interest."
The final part of the design challenge was in showing value for money, and that the bars are sold in a set of two.
Jam & Co designed an outer wrapper with a transparent top half, meaning consumers can engage with the bear illustrations but also easily see that the product was a twin pack.
Read more at: PKN article (http://www.packagingnews.com.au/
Contact
Jam&Co Design Pty Ltd
(02) 9211 3883
hello@jamandco.com.au
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse