Kurtis Blow – If I Ruled The World – Currently In Development

-- The Kurtis Blow biopic currently titled "If I Ruled The World" has been approved for development through an exclusive option period for the life story rights of Kurtis Walker aka "Kurtis Blow.""We are proud to announce that we have entered development on the Kurtis Blow biopic 'If I Ruled The World' with the legendary Kurtis Blow and we are equally humbled to be a part of this project. Kurtis Blow, literally, helped define the epicenter of Hip-Hop and Breaking which took the country and the world by storm and those influences are still present throughout Pop and Urban culture today.We are equally pleased that Kurtis Blow will be Co-Writing and Executive Producing his story alongside producing partner Melvin Jackson Jr. (Actor / Executive Producer) and I, Marvin Williams (Co-Writer / Executive Producer)." - Says Marvin Williams, Founder Big M Entertainment"I am personally excited and look forward to reprising my role as Kurtis Blow." - Says Melvin Jackson Jr.Melvin Jackson Jr. recently played the role of Kurtis Blow in BET's "The New Edition Story" which garnered record breaking ratings with certain episodes of the miniseries being the most watched for BET in years. Along with the miniseries rating success, Melvin Jackson Jr. was submitted for Emmy Consideration for his role as Kurtis Blow.In addition to the aforementioned announcement;R&B Superstar, Actor, and Grammy Nominated Music Artist Ginuwine recently joined the soon to be ensemble cast.The producing team plans to maintain current momentum on course with production.IMDB - KURTIS BLOW – If I Ruled The WorldAbout Big M Entertainment, Inc.Big M Entertainment, an independent production company founded in 2008, has produced a wide range of projects for artists signed to and associated with Interscope Records, Universal Music Group, Disney/Hollywood Records and Sony Music Group. In addition the company has producing relationships ranging from Sony Pictures, FOX, Columbia Pictures, Lionsgate, Davis Entertainment, Escape Reality, Endemol Shine, Nickelodeon, Trancas International Films, Spike TV, Freemantle, E1 and Granada.Disclosure:All statements provided herein are considered "forward looking statements" and any future events that may impact projects in collaborative production from either or both companies are unexpected and/or unintentional. Any information released regarding any projects in development, pre-production, production or post-production are subject to change without notice to both the media and public.