Go through the steps on how to configure Gmail in Apple mail

ANNA MARIA CITY, Fla. - Aug. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Gmail provides huge benefits while sharing and sending emails from the clients without facing more difficulties. As per the customer's majority of this webmail account is in the various numbers just because of latterly quite simple in terms of using on various devices too like iPhone, iPad, iPod, Android, and Mac devices.

Gmail technicians are available around the clock in order to provide a top-notch help to the users who are having the issues with the Gmail account. As per the tech support executive, most of the uses are free to make call on our Gmail Toll Free Number to obtain a kind of help while creating, configuring or mail server settings of Gmail account on different devices.

This is why here on available dexterous tech support expert has developed an article on how to configure Gmail account in an Apple mail by using an iPhone device and for that.

You are required to perform the steps as follows.

·   First of all, start on your iPhone device and then tap on the mail, contact, calendar and more.

·   Tap on the Apple mail and then enter the correct email address and password and tap on the sign button.

·    Tap on Add button and then tap on add new email account.

·    Tap on the search button and then select Gmail account from the list and move to the next.

·     Enter an email address in the relevant field and then tap on the IMAP mail server.

·    Enter Gmail address and then tap on the Add button and then press next button.

·    Tap on the SMTP mail server and then enter Gmail address and then tap on Add button and press next button.

·    Tap on the SSL mail server and then follow the process of Sync.

·     Having performed the task, tap on the next button.

·     Enter the password on the next page at the end of the procedure.

Visit: http://www.helpquicky.com/gmail-troubleshooting-steps


By using above-mentioned steps a user can configure his Gmail account in an Apple account on an iPhone device. If further find any issue in using Apple account, contact at Apple Mail Technical Support team that is available at every single of time to fix the issue in no time.

visit: http://www.helpquicky.com/apple-mail-customer-service

