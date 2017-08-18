Zed suggests Justin Bieber to withdraw to a Himalayan cave & attempt samadhi

End

-- In view of reports of Canadian singer Justin Bieber going to a two-week yoga retreat seeking peace, Hindu statesman Rajan Zed is suggesting him to instead withdraw to a Himalayan cave and try to attain samadhi on his own through yoga & meditation.Zed, who is President of Universal Society of Hinduism, in a statement in Nevada today, said that with all the reported troubles surrounding Bieber, he needed to do inner journey by retreating to a quiet-peaceful-secluded place where he could be alone in solitude and silence, withdrawn from the material world, allowing himself some time for reflection.Many times the organized retreats just ended up as recreational holidays, Rajan Zed indicated.Free from material bonds, Bieber needed to shut his door against the world for some time to reconnect with Self and unite his mind in samadhi to overcome confusion/stress encircling him, and attain pure/unconditioned joy and bliss; Zed pointed out.Numerous awards-winner Bieber is among the most powerful celebrities in the world.