Zed suggests Justin Bieber to withdraw to a Himalayan cave & attempt samadhi
Zed, who is President of Universal Society of Hinduism, in a statement in Nevada today, said that with all the reported troubles surrounding Bieber, he needed to do inner journey by retreating to a quiet-peaceful-
Many times the organized retreats just ended up as recreational holidays, Rajan Zed indicated.
Free from material bonds, Bieber needed to shut his door against the world for some time to reconnect with Self and unite his mind in samadhi to overcome confusion/stress encircling him, and attain pure/unconditioned joy and bliss; Zed pointed out.
Numerous awards-winner Bieber is among the most powerful celebrities in the world.
