Author Anita Wills Announces Release of Latest Book Along the Rappahannock the Homeland of the Nanzatico (Nantaughtacund) Indian Nation
The Author spent over 30 years documenting her family History including Charles and Ambrose Lewis Revolutionary War Soldiers who fought out of Fredericksburg. After fighting as a Soldier and Seamen, Charles Lewis settled in Rocketts Landing where he and his wife Operated Warehouses. He and his wife owned property in Henrico, the City of Richmond, and Spotsylvania County.
This is one of the few books about the Nanzantico and their enslavement by the Colonial Government in Virginia. The book also details the racial reclassification of Natives and the attempts to assimilate the Nanzatico Indian descendants.
The Author Anita Wills has a book reading and signing scheduled for September 8th in Virginia (for more information please email). Besides Along the Rappahannock she is also the Author of Notes and Documents of Free Persons of Color, a book that focuses on the Mulatto Community in Colonial Virginia.
It is a book that broadens the concept of slavery and who was enslaved.
