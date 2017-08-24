Author Anita Wills Announces Release of Latest Book Along the Rappahannock the Homeland of the Nanzatico (Nantaughtacund) Indian Nation

End

-- Anita Wills sixth book, Along the Rappahannock is set to be released in September. The books focus is the Nanzatico Indian Tribe one of the oldest in Virignia. The Camden Archaelogical Dig has them in the Region for at least 18000 years. An event that took place in 1704 caused a backlash in which several of the men were executed, and the Adults were sold into Slavery in 1704. The children were indentured to Planters in the area, and one of those children was the Authors ancestor, "Indian" Charles. The Adult Members of the tribe were sold to the West Indian Island of Antigua..The Author spent over 30 years documenting her family History including Charles and Ambrose Lewis Revolutionary War Soldiers who fought out of Fredericksburg. After fighting as a Soldier and Seamen, Charles Lewis settled in Rocketts Landing where he and his wife Operated Warehouses. He and his wife owned property in Henrico, the City of Richmond, and Spotsylvania County.This is one of the few books about the Nanzantico and their enslavement by the Colonial Government in Virginia. The book also details the racial reclassification of Natives and the attempts to assimilate the Nanzatico Indian descendants.The Author Anita Wills has a book reading and signing scheduled for September 8th in Virginia (for more information please email). Besides Along the Rappahannock she is also the Author of Notes and Documents of Free Persons of Color, a book that focuses on the Mulatto Community in Colonial Virginia.It is a book that broadens the concept of slavery and who was enslaved.