Baltimore Live In Hope Community Event to Give Away 100,000 Pounds of Fresh Groceries - August 26

Helping Baltimore to Live in Hope with Free Groceries, Resources, and More

Contact

Chanel Crowder

***@nichmarketing.net Chanel Crowder

End

--Chanel Crowder443.253.2965chanel@nichmarketing.net (https://web.mail.comcast.net/zimbra/JAVASCRIPT-BLOCKEDwindow.top.ZmObjectManager.__doClickObject(document.getElementById(%22OBJ_PREFIX_DWT2306_com_zimbra_email%22)))– Kingdom Life Church will host aand give away 100,000 pounds of fresh groceries Saturday, August 26, 10am-2pm at 125 N. Hilton Street. The free event will feature a job fair, health fair, kids' zone, school supplies, haircuts and makeovers, along with education and community resources.Theis an outreach initiative to meet the tangible needs of Baltimore City residents. Throughout the day attendees, referred to as guests of honor, will have access to free health screenings, on-site job interviews, training programs, and senior services. With 1 in 4 residents living in a food desert, the grocery giveaway of 100,000 pounds of fresh poultry and vegetables, distributed in jumbo bags, will provide much needed healthy food for 10,000 people. In addition to nourishment, 1,000 elementary to high school-aged children will receive back packs filled with school supplies. The event will also include an inspirational message of hope delivered by Pastor Michael Phillips of Kingdom Life Church."We decided to bless our city and bring people hope," says Pastor Phillips. Participating exhibitors include Under Armour, Frito-Lay, Goodwill Industries, St. Agnes Hospital, American Cancer Society, Enoch Pratt Free Library, House of Ruth, 2-1-1 Maryland United Way Helpline, Baltimore Urban League, Coppin State College, and Bon Secours Community Works. Expungement counseling will be available for ex-offenders along with apprenticeship and training opportunities for anyone seeking employment. Kingdom Life Church hosted the biennial community event in 2015 with more than 7,000 residents receiving support to improve their lives. In the midst of a violent spike in homicides in Baltimore and a ceasefire initiative, the 2017 event will once again provide the community with access to necessary resources and encouragement toKingdom Life Church, established in 2004 under the leadership of Pastor Michael Phillips, has one mission – helping people to live a better life. The church seeks to build strong families and communities by reaching people through human services, education, and media.