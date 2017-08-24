News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Tirupati Transformer deliver power to almost 500 industries
The contribution of Tirupati's add a value added advantage to the production of industries and give them a direction where they can smoothly run their business without the fear of power related problem as their transformer is specially designed to withstand voltage and environment conditions. "Our robust oil-free transformers are safe, reliable, noiseless, cost-energy-
Transformers are widely used in that area where voltage fluctuation is majorly high which can put the life of different electrical devices or person who operate it endangered in such case transformer must be utilized. They specifically designed a reliable transformer to meet extreme electrical situations which have the potential to cope up with any harsh conditions alternatively require a minimum cost for its maintenance with the motive to save industry miscellaneous cost. Tirupati becomes the ultimate destination for the industry to rectify all the electrical problems. Moreover, the windings, size, and types of Tirupati's Transformer can be customized to fit customer specifications by using state of art raw materials and components.
Above all value added advantage, it's short-circuited resistant nature leave a strong footprint in the mind of the industrial sector that makes the first preferable option for buying a transformer from Tirupati. This is the main reason behind the story of successfully covering the 500 industry. Carrying this counting forward they are adding their contribution to the integration of renewable energy into the grid in an energy-efficient way for developing an advanced level strategy.
Contact Information
Tirupati Transformers and Electricals
Plot No- 127, Udyog Kendra Extn- II, Ecotech- III,
Greater Noida, G.B Nagar, U.P- 201306
Kapil Tomer :- +91 9810 9950 42
H.S Tomer :- +91 9810 1015 31
Sachin Tomer :- +91 9999 5603 25
Landline :- 0120- 6900062
Email: tirupati.gr.noida@
http://www.tirupatitransformers.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Aug 24, 2017