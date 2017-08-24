 
Tirupati Transformer deliver power to almost 500 industries

 
 
Power Transformer
Power Transformer
 
GREATER NOIDA, India - Aug. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- In the modern century where power cut and voltage variation is the common problem for every section of society in such drastic situation Tirupati take an important initiative and encourage society to install a transformer to overcome from the voltage problem. This initiative gives Tirupati Transformer an opportunity to serve the industry with their reliable transformer. And presently their happiness is at the peak of the seventh cloud as they serve more than 500 industries in pan India and becomes the ultimate leader in power generation industries. Their device is ideal for fighting against voltage fluctuation and simultaneous increase the lifespan of the electrical equipment.

The contribution of Tirupati's add a value added advantage to the production of industries and give them a direction where they can smoothly run their business without the fear of power related problem as their transformer is specially designed to withstand voltage and environment conditions. "Our robust oil-free transformers are safe, reliable, noiseless, cost-energy-efficient and environment-friendly with the extreme potential to stand as a barrier against severe climates, short circuit forces, and voltage fluctuations. Additionally, our transformer measures the incoming voltage automatically and if the power is too high it balances the voltage at its own end to make industry tension free about voltage problems" said by CEO of Tirupati's Transformer on the celebration of covering 500 industries.

Transformers are widely used in that area where voltage fluctuation is majorly high which can put the life of different electrical devices or person who operate it endangered in such case transformer must be utilized. They specifically designed a reliable transformer to meet extreme electrical situations which have the potential to cope up with any harsh conditions alternatively require a minimum cost for its maintenance with the motive to save industry miscellaneous cost. Tirupati becomes the ultimate destination for the industry to rectify all the electrical problems. Moreover, the windings, size, and types of Tirupati's Transformer can be customized to fit customer specifications by using state of art raw materials and components.

Above all value added advantage, it's short-circuited resistant nature leave a strong footprint in the mind of the industrial sector that makes the first preferable option for buying a transformer from Tirupati. This is the main reason behind the story of successfully covering the 500 industry. Carrying this counting forward they are adding their contribution to the integration of renewable energy into the grid in an energy-efficient way for developing an advanced level strategy.

Contact Information

Tirupati Transformers and Electricals

Plot No- 127, Udyog Kendra Extn- II, Ecotech- III,

Greater Noida, G.B Nagar, U.P- 201306

Kapil Tomer :- +91 9810 9950 42

H.S Tomer :- +91 9810 1015 31

Sachin Tomer :- +91 9999 5603 25

Landline :- 0120- 6900062

Email: tirupati.gr.noida@gmail.com

http://www.tirupatitransformers.com/
