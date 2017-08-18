Get the New Delightime Party Lights Without Shipping Fee

 
New Delightime Party Lights can be set to 7 Different Patterns
New Delightime Party Lights can be set to 7 Different Patterns
 
BAYSIDE, N.Y. - Aug. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- With its recent launch on the largest online retailing site, Amazon.com, the new Delightime Strobe Light is now available to order. G&H Global LLC, the company behind the well-loved brand, confirmed this through their marketing manager, Tom Huston, who earlier shared "We invite everyone to try out our newest offering, and see how much better your parties could become."

Huston also announced, "And you don't even have to pay for shipping if you get one today!" He, later on, explained Amazon's policy where they can provide free shipping for orders over $25. He said, "So if you buy one, and add it with your other purchases, you can forget about the shipping fee." Huston also added, "Or, if you order 2 or more from us, then you can avail of the free shipping."

As of date, the new Delightime LED strobe light is on a big sale, where from its standard price of $24.99, it's now only $14.95. It is a smaller and portable version of a normal disco light, and it can instantly fill a room with vibrant dancing colors. It comes with its own remote control and a detachable stand which can be used for mounting on the walls or ceiling.

"Our new party light is great, you won't regret taking more than one," Huston said cheerfully. The said light can be used for various events and gatherings, or even daily, as Huston claimed. It is suitable for birthdays, weddings, house parties, holidays, DJ lighting, stage light, mood lighting, kid's light, or slumber parties. It is easy to set up and is fairly simple to operate.

New Delightime strobe lights (https://www.amazon.com/Delightime-Party-Lights-Compatible...) can be set to shine in only one, or a combination of beautiful colors. It has an automatic, or sound-activated setting. And, its motor rotating speed may be adjusted accordingly. Furthermore, it is guaranteed to have a superb quality with a long working life span which can reach up to 200,000 hours, and a super silent motor installed in each unit.

