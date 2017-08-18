News By Tag
9 Common Email & Social Media Scams
Phone and internet scams are all around us, in fact, they're so common that the ACCC recorded more than 105,000 scams a year, which resulted in losses of more than $84m.
So to help you be on the lookout for, and hopefully avoid falling into their blackening pit of online deceit, we've put together a list of 9 most common scams.
1. The Urgent Transfer
What is it: You receive an email from a friend telling you they need urgent access to funds. The story adds up and it comes from their email address and looks authentic.
What's happening: Their email account has been hacked and you're transferring money straight into the scammer's bank.
What can you do: Don't reply. Create a new email to that friend and ask them if they're ok, or privately message them on social media.
2. The Mail That Never Came
What is it: That credit card you applied for never arrived.
What's happening: Scammers accessed your letterbox and intercepted the card before you. They've changed the PIN and are using it themselves.
What can you do: Put a lock on your letterbox, or check it regularly.
3. The Parcel Pickup
What is it: A delivery company sends you an email telling you that your parcel can't be delivered. If you can't collect it within 7 days it'll be destroyed. But first, you need to print off a label to redeem your package.
What's happening: Rather than printing a label, you're actually downloading dangerous ransomware. Once it's installed, scammers can use it to lock files and even destroy them.
What can you do to: This one is really scary as all you can do to get back control of your computer, and files, is to pay them. Think before you click on anything you aren't sure of.
4. The Tax Refund
What is it: You receive an email from a government agency advising you of a tax refund. To receive it, all you need to do is follow the link to your bank and enter your account details.
What's happening: The link takes you to a fake site set up by the scammers. Instead of giving your account details – and banking password – to your bank, you're actually delivering it to the scammer's.
What can you do: Unless you're instigating a transfer, never put your bank account details into any site you're not sure of.
5. The 'Free' WiFi
What is it: You're at the airport and need to connect your laptop or mobile to the internet. When you search a connection, you're in luck. There's a free hotspot.
What's happening: You've actually just connected to a fake network. This allows scammers to intercept all traffic and steal your personal information.
What can you do: You should only connect to wifi that you know is legitimate. If in doubt, pay to access a secure network.
6. The Unrealistic Job Offer
What is it: You respond to an advertisement that promises you'll earn good money from the comfort of your home as an 'accounts processor'. All you need to do is set up a bank account and forward any money that comes into it, onto another account.
What's happening: You're being used by fraudsters as a "money mule".
What can you do: This is money laundering, done by organized crime, and you can go to jail.
7. The Speeding Fine
What is it: You're emailed that your vehicle has been caught speeding. You need to download the photo they've taken to confirm you were driving.
What's happening: The link you click downloads ransomware to your computer. See #3.
What can you do: It's hard to back out of and will end up costing you a lot of money.
8. The Computer Problem
What is it: You receive a call from your internet service provider. They've detected a virus on your computer and it's sending error messages. The good news is that they can fix it, so long as you give them remote access.
What's happening: You've handed control of your computer to a scammer.
What can you do: Never hand over remote access to anyone!
9. The Store Voucher
What is it: A well-known brand uses its social media account to post a giveaway of gift vouchers or free flights. To claim your prize, all you need to do is like the post. or share, or type Amen then share, or type the solution then like.
What's happening: You've fallen into a 'like-farming' scam. The page isn't authentic but has been set up by a scammer who's trying to get as many likes as possible. They'll on-sell these likes - and your profile - to other fraudsters, who will start spam posting you to get hold of your credit card data.
What can you do: If it's not a friends post or a known source, stay away, don't get sucked in by emotions or because you think you are clever enough to know the answer.
RULE OF THUMB
Email: Don't open or download any links or attachments that you are unsure of. Research them prior to doing so. Some emails may seem to come from a reputable name YourFriend, but when you click on that from name, you will find the real source: YourFriend <dodgysource @evendodgiercompany. com>
Social Media: Only respond to known posts – friends and businesses that are familiar to you.
This list was prepared by Your Money Sense (https://www.yourwealthvault.com.au/
