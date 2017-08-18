 
Advancells wins CMO Asia Award for the best product innovation (Stem Cells). 16th August, 2017

Advancells has excelled in its category, showing fantastic progress in technical innovation and quality excellence. This award is a testament to the skills, ingenuity and vision of its founders.
 
 
NOIDA, India - Aug. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Advancells has been honored with 8th Edition CMO Asia Healthcare Excellence Award for the best Product Innovation and Quality Initiative. The award is presented by CMO Asia, the most distinguished global community of over 17,000 elite key decision makers across the industry segment and is being dedicated to high level of knowledge exchange through networking of leaders, within similar strategic interests. The primary aim of this leading award, celebrating excellence in the healthcare segment is to identify, sensitize, promote and motivate corporates to adopt innovative and sustainable health and safety practices in workplace; in this regard, it is designed to showcase people, products, innovations and organizations that represent excellence.

Advancells has excelled in its category, exhibiting fantastic progress in product innovation and quality superiority, in modern regenerative medicine. The award is a testament to the skills, ingenuity and vision of our founders. We are the pioneers in proposing the best in class and innovative therapeutic solutions to variety of dangerous, life threatening ailments through conquering limitless potential of autologous adult stem cells. With our belief that stem cells are the future of modern healthcare ecosystem, if utilized in an ethical and methodical manner; we pledge to bring this novel and innovative stem cells technology in practical applications to be beneficial to patient's lives around the world.

About the CMO Asia Healthcare Awards

The mission of this CMO Asia awards is to recognize the unique and resonant nature of the global best practices, shared by top industry leaders. Now in its 8th year, the awards continue to celebrate a sound workplace, health and safety practices that are being very essential for the organization to be sustainable and scaling up to new heights.

While being recognized for this honor, Advancells is proud to receive this award by aiming to be the leaders in offering the best in class, innovative technology for the betterment of the healthcare status of the world. To know more click on:- http://www.advancells.com/

Click to Share