John D. North, Partner, Greenbaum Rowe Smith & Davis LLP to Speak at TKG's Event
About John D. North
Mr. North focuses his practice in litigation, with an emphasis on trial practice. He has tried jury and non-jury cases in state and federal courts, including over 75 jury cases to verdict. He is certified by the Supreme Court of New Jersey as a Civil Trial Attorney. Mr. North's practice concentrates in commercial and banking litigation, including matters involving lender liability claims and defenses, negotiable instruments and financial fraud. Mr. North has also represented banks in class actions alleging claims under New Jersey and federal consumer legislation. Mr. North is a Fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers and of the International Academy of Trial Lawyers. He is listed in Super Lawyers, Benchmark Litigation, Chambers USA and in four practice areas in Best Lawyers including Banking and Finance Litigation and "Bet-the-Company"
About Greenbaum Rowe Smith & Davis LLP
Greenbaum, Rowe, Smith & Davis is a multi-practice law firm serving local, regional and national clients. As one of New Jersey's leading law firms, the firm brings diverse and comprehensive expertise to the representation of both businesses and individuals. For over 100 years, the firm has earned the trust and loyalty of clients by providing sophisticated, creative and cost-effective representation through collaborative teamwork, proactive legal strategies, attention to detail and relationship-
Event Synopsis:
Under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act ("CERCLA"), lenders acquiring a contaminated property through foreclosure, are exempted from the perils of environmental liability. The exemption, which is commonly referred to as the Secured Creditor Exemption (SCE), creates a safe harbor for lenders against the CERCLA cleanup liability. However, a lender may only be covered and protected from environmental liability under the SCE, if it only holds the contaminated property as security for debt, and not for the facility's long-term profit.
In this LIVE webcast, a seasoned panel of thought leaders and professionals brought together by The Knowledge Group will provide and present to the audience an in-depth analysis of the fundamentals and all important issues in Environmental Lender Liability. Speakers will go beyond the basics and present their expert thoughts and opinions on the risks and potential opportunities surrounding this significant topic.
Key topics include:
· Environmental Lender Liability - An Overview
· The Secured Creditor Exemption
· The CERCLA Liability
· Scope and Limitations of CERCLA
· Identifying Risks and Common Pitfalls
· Recent Trends, Developments, and Updates
About The Knowledge Group/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series
The Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register for an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org/
