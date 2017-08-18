News By Tag
Oncology Drug Discovery Services Market, 2017-2030
Specifically, the oncology market, with an estimated global prevalence of 32 million, imposes a heavy burden on the healthcare system. There exists a significantly high unmet need for novel therapeutic options in this domain, translating into a growing demand for drug discovery initiatives. Therefore, CROs have now emerged as important stakeholders in the oncology market. The increasing trend towards outsourcing has triggered the establishment of several strategic collaborations between drug / therapy developers and CROs.
The "Oncology Drug Discovery Services Market, 2017-2030" report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and the future potential of CROs providing drug discovery services in oncology. Cancer, one of the leading causes of death worldwide, is an extremely complex disease and medical science is still struggling to figure out the various factors associated with the disease's origin, propagation, spread (metastasis)
In addition, the study features a detailed analysis of the existing market size and the future growth potential of the oncology drug discovery services market for the period 2017-2030. We have provided insights on the likely regional evolution of the market, across North America, Europe, China and the rest of the world. Additionally, we have provided informed estimates of the likely market evolution on the basis of type of product (small molecule, biologics) and key steps of drug discovery (target identification, target validation, hit generation, hit-to-lead and lead optimization)
Example Highlights
• During our research, we identified over 115 companies that are actively involved in providing a wide array of oncology drug discovery services; hit-to-lead and lead optimization are amongst the most common services offered by these CROs.
• Around 25% of the companies offer end-to-end services for drug discovery, starting from target identification till lead optimization. Examples of such one stop shops include (in alphabetical order) Charles River Laboratories, Evotec, GE Healthcare Life Sciences, GenScript, Lonza, PerkinElmer, Syngene, and TCG Lifesciences.
• The current market is characterized by the presence of several established, as well as emerging CROs. Examples of established players with more than 25 years of overall experience in pharmaceutical sector include AMRI, Aurora Fine Chemicals, Cayman Chemical, ChemDiv, Dalton Pharma Services, DavosPharma, Organix, SRI Biosciences and Syncom. Some of the new players that have recently entered this domain include (in alphabetical order) Abzena, Aurelia Bioscience, Envigo, Enzymlogic, HitGen, INOVOTION, New England Discovery Partners and Tybema BioSolutions.
• Over 80% of these CROs are located in Europe and North America. It is also worth highlighting that there are several players offering CRO services for oncology drug discovery in certain emerging regions within Asia Pacific, namely India and China. Examples of some of the large-sized CROs based in these locations include (in alphabetical order) Aurigene, GVK Biosciences, Pharmaron, Piramal Pharma Solutions, Sai Life Sciences, ChemPartner and WuXi AppTec.
• Driven by the rising demand for novel therapeutic targets and drugs, and the growing importance of contract services, we expect the market to continue on its growth trajectory in the foreseen future. We expect the oncology drug discovery services market to grow at an annualized rate of 6.2%, over the period 2017-2030. In terms of geography, majority (more than 70%) of the share is distributed between North America and Europe; other countries, such as China, are likely to grow at a relatively faster rate in the coming decade.
