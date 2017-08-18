 
Oncology Drug Discovery Services Market, 2017-2030

 
 
AMSTERDAM, N.Y. - Aug. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- The early stages of research related to drug discovery, including the identification of a relevant target and a viable lead compound, play a crucial role in the overall success of a drug in preclinical and / or clinical studies. The process of drug discovery is extremely demanding, both in terms of capital expenses and time. Moreover, there is always a high risk of failure associated with R&D programs and, given the increasing regulatory stringency, the approval of new drugs has become significantly complex as well. Over the years, outsourcing has emerged as a popular trend in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry, and has demonstrated the potential to effectively cater to the growing demands associated with drug discovery as well. Contract Research Organizations (CROs), with dedicated teams of experts and innovative solutions across the various stages of the drug discovery and development process, are now located in all major global markets. Employing the services of these CROs offers a number of benefits to drug developers, including access to better technologies, latest R&D tools, cost and time savings and the potential to minimize risks associated with the drug discovery process.

Specifically, the oncology market, with an estimated global prevalence of 32 million, imposes a heavy burden on the healthcare system. There exists a significantly high unmet need for novel therapeutic options in this domain, translating into a growing demand for drug discovery initiatives. Therefore, CROs have now emerged as important stakeholders in the oncology market. The increasing trend towards outsourcing has triggered the establishment of several strategic collaborations between drug / therapy developers and CROs.

The "Oncology Drug Discovery Services Market, 2017-2030" report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and the future potential of CROs providing drug discovery services in oncology. Cancer, one of the leading causes of death worldwide, is an extremely complex disease and medical science is still struggling to figure out the various factors associated with the disease's origin, propagation, spread (metastasis) and relapse. In fact, in 2017, a total of 1.7 million new cancer cases are estimated to be diagnosed in the US alone; during the same time period, close to 0.6 million patients are estimated to die due to cancer.

In addition, the study features a detailed analysis of the existing market size and the future growth potential of the oncology drug discovery services market for the period 2017-2030. We have provided insights on the likely regional evolution of the market, across North America, Europe, China and the rest of the world. Additionally, we have provided informed estimates of the likely market evolution on the basis of type of product (small molecule, biologics) and key steps of drug discovery (target identification, target validation, hit generation, hit-to-lead and lead optimization). In order to account for the uncertainties associated with some of the key parameters, and to add robustness to our model, we have presented three different forecast scenarios, depicting the conservative, base and optimistic tracks of the market's evolution.

Example Highlights

• During our research, we identified over 115 companies that are actively involved in providing a wide array of oncology drug discovery services; hit-to-lead and lead optimization are amongst the most common services offered by these CROs.
• Around 25% of the companies offer end-to-end services for drug discovery, starting from target identification till lead optimization. Examples of such one stop shops include (in alphabetical order) Charles River Laboratories, Evotec, GE Healthcare Life Sciences, GenScript, Lonza, PerkinElmer, Syngene, and TCG Lifesciences.
• The current market is characterized by the presence of several established, as well as emerging CROs. Examples of established players with more than 25 years of overall experience in pharmaceutical sector include AMRI, Aurora Fine Chemicals, Cayman Chemical, ChemDiv, Dalton Pharma Services, DavosPharma, Organix, SRI Biosciences and Syncom. Some of the new players that have recently entered this domain include (in alphabetical order) Abzena, Aurelia Bioscience, Envigo, Enzymlogic, HitGen, INOVOTION, New England Discovery Partners and Tybema BioSolutions.
• Over 80% of these CROs are located in Europe and North America. It is also worth highlighting that there are several players offering CRO services for oncology drug discovery in certain emerging regions within Asia Pacific, namely India and China. Examples of some of the large-sized CROs based in these locations include (in alphabetical order) Aurigene, GVK Biosciences, Pharmaron, Piramal Pharma Solutions, Sai Life Sciences, ChemPartner and WuXi AppTec.

• Driven by the rising demand for novel therapeutic targets and drugs, and the growing importance of contract services, we expect the market to continue on its growth trajectory in the foreseen future. We expect the oncology drug discovery services market to grow at an annualized rate of 6.2%, over the period 2017-2030. In terms of geography, majority (more than 70%) of the share is distributed between North America and Europe; other countries, such as China, are likely to grow at a relatively faster rate in the coming decade.

For further information click  on link https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/market-reports/view...

Contact
Gaurav Chaudhary
+1-604-595-4954
***@rootsanalysis.com
