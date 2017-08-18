News By Tag
India Commercial Banking Market Outlook – Demographic Dividend Fueling Economic Development
Netscribes, Inc. launches a report on the Commercial Banking Market in India 2017 covering a market with strong growth potential. It is a part of Netscribes' Financial Services Industry Series.
Netscribes' latest market research report titled Commercial Banking Market in India 2017 states that Commercial Banking applications are gaining huge popularity due to increasing internet usage, convenience of availing daily transactions (discounts, special offers) through mobile banking apps, easy availability of short/long term loan and credit system, supported by the transformation of the Indian economy with several policy initiatives set to be implemented shortly.
However, despite increasing availability of banking services and products in the Indian financial market, the biggest risk to India's banks is the rise in bad loans (bad debts), corruption/scams and slowdown in the balance sheet growth with depressed profitability. Lack of internet usage education among elderly people and the remote rural population is also a challenge for the industry. Despite these hindrances, the banking sector is focused on offering better customer services and in other technology infrastructure developments. This will aid in improving the customer's overall experience as well as give banks a competitive edge.
