 
News By Tag
* Religion
* Radio
* Dain Schult
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Media
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Augusta
  Georgia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
24232221201918

GET's Dain Schult, Announces Initiation of Research for FEEL THE POWER

 
 
GET's Feel the Power
GET's Feel the Power
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Religion
Radio
Dain Schult

Industry:
Media

Location:
Augusta - Georgia - US

Subject:
Products

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Aug. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Global Entertainment Technology, Inc., ("GET"), a Wyoming C corporation, has announced that the company has started initial research and discussion on a different kind of religious block programming approach for use with both Terrestrial and Internet radio stations.

GET CEO, Dain Schult, stated, "We want to create a different kind of religious programming, mindful of how block programming has been handled in the past on Terrestrial radio that can engage listeners without being lumped in with the stereotypical "God Squad" or "Pray and Pay" types of radio programming that have been fodder for comedians and critics for years.

"We've initially come up with 'FEEL THE POWER' as the format moniker along with a placeholder format logo.  It can become another programming element for both Terrestrial and Internet Radio stations from GET's marketing division, Amerirep, its radio division, American Internet & Radio ("AIR") and its syndication wing, The Miracle Wonderland Radio Company.

"Block programming is where a certain group, church, preacher, or whomever buys X number of minutes on a radio station to use to espouse their own religious beliefs, perform sermons, etc.  It normally is in increments of 15 minutes.  Some larger churches and groups will purchase an hour or more at a time for broadcast of their services.  Over the years, block programming has become a staple of AM radio particularly in major and medium sized markets."

"We propose to present a wide variety of religious ideas, principles and approaches so our research will center on just how many different 'blocks' we can bring together on a regular 24-hour basis.  By not centering on just one particular religion or going further with just one particular subset, sect or style in a particular religion, we want to see just how far the 'block' approach can be taken with commercial viability.

"By no means are we looking to advocate one religion over another - this won't be a "My God is better than your God..." type of thing.  Nor are we trying to force any religious beliefs, laws or mantras on anyone.  We hope, instead, it will be thought and soul provoking and most important, uplifting and inspirational.  In the end, everybody has to find their own spiritual path.

"It all comes down to not imposing any 'Do it this way or else' edicts on listeners as that certainly won't work.  There won't be anything scary or upsetting about any of this.  There will be all kinds of programming elements with religious leaders, laypeople, music and talk shows and helplines interspersed throughout each 24-hour segment.

"When all the research and development is complete and the necessary personal and programming elements are in place with GET fully operational and trading in the future, this formatic approach can be beneficial to any number of people domestically and internationally."

For more information about FEEL THE POWER you can contact Dain Schult, GET's Chief Executive Officer.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and section 21B of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Readers are cautioned not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and only speak as of the date hereof. Forward-looking statements usually contain the words "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "expect," or similar expressions and are subject to numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties.

These risks and uncertainties could cause the Company's actual results, once it's fully operational and trading, to differ materially than those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Management regularly provides news and additional information believed to be true and accurate at the time of dissemination but has no requirement to modify, comment or change in the future should circumstances change or information prove to be inaccurate for any reason. This is not a solicitation for funding or investment in the Company.  Additionally, GET makes every effort to comply with all applicable laws.

http://www.getglobalentertainmenttechnology.com     (Link to GET's corporate website)

http://www.dainschult.com      (Link to more information about Dain L. Schult)

Contact
Global Entertainment Technology, Inc.
Dain Schult, CEO
***@globalentertainmenttechnology.com
End
Source:
Email:***@globalentertainmenttechnology.com Email Verified
Tags:Religion, Radio, Dain Schult
Industry:Media
Location:Augusta - Georgia - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Global Entertainment Technology, Inc. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 24, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share