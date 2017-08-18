News By Tag
GET's Dain Schult, Announces Initiation of Research for FEEL THE POWER
GET CEO, Dain Schult, stated, "We want to create a different kind of religious programming, mindful of how block programming has been handled in the past on Terrestrial radio that can engage listeners without being lumped in with the stereotypical "God Squad" or "Pray and Pay" types of radio programming that have been fodder for comedians and critics for years.
"We've initially come up with 'FEEL THE POWER' as the format moniker along with a placeholder format logo. It can become another programming element for both Terrestrial and Internet Radio stations from GET's marketing division, Amerirep, its radio division, American Internet & Radio ("AIR") and its syndication wing, The Miracle Wonderland Radio Company.
"Block programming is where a certain group, church, preacher, or whomever buys X number of minutes on a radio station to use to espouse their own religious beliefs, perform sermons, etc. It normally is in increments of 15 minutes. Some larger churches and groups will purchase an hour or more at a time for broadcast of their services. Over the years, block programming has become a staple of AM radio particularly in major and medium sized markets."
"We propose to present a wide variety of religious ideas, principles and approaches so our research will center on just how many different 'blocks' we can bring together on a regular 24-hour basis. By not centering on just one particular religion or going further with just one particular subset, sect or style in a particular religion, we want to see just how far the 'block' approach can be taken with commercial viability.
"By no means are we looking to advocate one religion over another - this won't be a "My God is better than your God..." type of thing. Nor are we trying to force any religious beliefs, laws or mantras on anyone. We hope, instead, it will be thought and soul provoking and most important, uplifting and inspirational. In the end, everybody has to find their own spiritual path.
"It all comes down to not imposing any 'Do it this way or else' edicts on listeners as that certainly won't work. There won't be anything scary or upsetting about any of this. There will be all kinds of programming elements with religious leaders, laypeople, music and talk shows and helplines interspersed throughout each 24-hour segment.
"When all the research and development is complete and the necessary personal and programming elements are in place with GET fully operational and trading in the future, this formatic approach can be beneficial to any number of people domestically and internationally."
For more information about FEEL THE POWER you can contact Dain Schult, GET's Chief Executive Officer.
http://www.getglobalentertainmenttechnology.com (Link to GET's corporate website)
http://www.dainschult.com (Link to more information about Dain L. Schult)
