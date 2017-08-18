Anger Room® Invades NYC this October!

Anger Room® is coming to NYC for one day only for its annual Pop-Up event! Saturday, October 21st from 3p-8p in Williamsburg. Tickets are on sale now and are moving fast!

Contact

Anger Room LLC

***@angerroom.com Anger Room LLC

End

--Forwill be taking over NYC by storm to allow all of you SOB's a taste of the AR experience & the absolute Joy that comes from Bashing shit up!This is an exclusive(Bring Your Own Shit) eventand tickets will sell out fast!F**k It!....We can't hold surprises! LolIf you guys show up & show out, like we know you will...We will also be confirming our plans to expand toThe Big Apple in 2018!!! ....But That's only if you want us to;)So get prepared, start working out today, because when we arrive, we are going to make you bust a sweat!!Come solo, snatch a friend or bring your F*@%ing crew becauseis comingjust to lash the hell out with you!Tickets are on sale now at: http://www.angerroom.com