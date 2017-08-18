News By Tag
Anger Room® Invades NYC this October!
Anger Room® is coming to NYC for one day only for its annual Pop-Up event! Saturday, October 21st from 3p-8p in Williamsburg. Tickets are on sale now and are moving fast!
If we visited you twice, it must be nice, Right?!? ......Realllll Nice;)
For 1 Day ONLY, Anger Room® will be taking over NYC by storm to allow all of you SOB's a taste of the AR experience & the absolute Joy that comes from Bashing shit up!
This is an exclusive BYOS (Bring Your Own Shit) event
and tickets will sell out fast!
F**k It!....We can't hold surprises! Lol
*Spoiler Alert*
If you guys show up & show out, like we know you will...
We will also be confirming our plans to expand to
The Big Apple in 2018!!! ....But That's only if you want us to;)
So get prepared, start working out today, because when we arrive October 21st, we are going to make you bust a sweat!!
Come solo, snatch a friend or bring your F*@%ing crew because Anger Room® is coming NYC just to lash the hell out with you!
Tickets are on sale now at: http://www.angerroom.com
