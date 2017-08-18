 
News By Tag
* Things To Do
* Break Stuff
* Fun
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Brooklyn
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
24232221201918

Anger Room® Invades NYC this October!

Anger Room® is coming to NYC for one day only for its annual Pop-Up event! Saturday, October 21st from 3p-8p in Williamsburg. Tickets are on sale now and are moving fast!
 
 
IMG-1025
IMG-1025
BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Aug. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Join us for our 2nd Year in the NYC!
If we visited you twice, it must be nice, Right?!? ......Realllll Nice;)

For 1 Day ONLY, Anger Room® will be taking over NYC by storm to allow all of you SOB's a taste of the AR experience & the absolute Joy that comes from Bashing shit up!

        This is an exclusive BYOS (Bring Your Own Shit) event
         and tickets will sell out fast!

         F**k It!....We can't hold surprises! Lol
         *Spoiler Alert*
         If you guys show up & show out, like we know you will...
         We will also be confirming our plans to expand to
The Big Apple in 2018!!! ....But That's only if you want us to;)

    So get prepared, start working out today, because when we arrive October 21st, we are going to make you bust a sweat!!
Come solo, snatch a friend or bring your F*@%ing crew because Anger Room® is coming NYC just to lash the hell out with you!

Tickets are on sale now at: http://www.angerroom.com

Contact
Anger Room LLC
***@angerroom.com
End
Source:Anger Room®
Email:***@angerroom.com Email Verified
Tags:Things To Do, Break Stuff, Fun
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Brooklyn - New York - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Anger Room LLC News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 23, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share