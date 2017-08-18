 
News By Tag
* Diversity
* Minority Business
* Supplier Diversity
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Miramar
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
24232221201918

American Medical Depot Champions Supplier Diversity at Annual Awards Gala

 
 
fsmsdc
fsmsdc
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Diversity
* Minority Business
* Supplier Diversity

Industry:
* Business

Location:
* Miramar - Florida - US

Subject:
* Events

MIRAMAR, Fla. - Aug. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- American Medical Depot (AMD) is excited to announce its continued support of the Florida State Minority Supplier Development Council's (FSMSDC) 42nd Annual Awards Gala. The Gala will be held on September 29, 2017 at Disney's Coronado Resort Springs Resort in Orlando, FL. The event will be a celebration of excellence in supplier diversity.

The Annual Awards Gala recognizes the achievements of Florida's top minority-owned businesses, industry leaders and corporations that are committed to supplier diversity. Awards presented include Local & National Corporation of the Year, MBE Suppliers of the Year, Advocate of the Year, Buyer of the Year, President's Rising Star Award, Crystal Award, and the Doing Well While Doing Good Humanitarian Award.

American Medical Depot promotes diversity at all levels within its own organization and is proud to support organizations like FSMSDC that promote a like-minded mission. Said AMD President, Akhil Agrawal, "It's refreshing to have easy access to professionals and industry leaders that bring diverse viewpoints and a spirit of inclusion to every aspect of business. We are glad to celebrate all of those who make supplier diversity possible. Congratulations to all those nominated for a Florida State Minority Supplier Development Council Award. Your hard work and dedication is appreciated and admired."

About American Medical Depot

AMD is a leading healthcare supply chain solutions company based in Miramar, FL that uses technology and insight to provide smarter ways for clients to manage medical supplies and equipment utilization within  complex healthcare supply chains. In 2016 1AMD was awarded the VA MSPV-NG Contract to service Veteran hospital facilities across the Eastern seaboard. Having provided innovative supply chain solutions to healthcare providers for more than 20 years, AMD continually executes proven value-add models, combined with deep industry experience and strong leadership in order to deliver smarter and more cost-efficient turnkey solutions for government and commercial markets. For more information, visit www.amdnext.com.

About the Florida State Minority Supplier Development Council

The Florida Minority Supplier Development Council (FSMSDC) advances business opportunities for certified minority business enterprises and connects them to corporate members.

To achieve our mission, FSMSDC:

- Works through the NMSDC Network to support and facilitate MBE integration into corporate and public-sector supply chains;

- Builds MBE capacity and capabilities through our programs and other education offerings; and

- Facilitates MBE-to-MBE partnerships to meet the needs of our corporate members.

Contact
AMDNext
***@amdnext.com
End
Source:
Email:***@amdnext.com Email Verified
Tags:Diversity, Minority Business, Supplier Diversity
Industry:Business
Location:Miramar - Florida - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
AMD Next News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 23, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share