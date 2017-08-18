News By Tag
Panduit launches BlackFin™, OSHA Compliant Battery-Powered Installation Tools
"I am excited to announce the new line of power tools. These set a new standard within our industry. Technology is everywhere, and now we can use it to our advantage within the construction space." -Fred Dorman, Director of Sales Enablement for IC/MRO.
These innovative tools lead the industry in safety and reliability, meeting OSHA requirements for operator safety:
· Certified by CSA, an OSHA accredited NRTL (national recognized test lab) to meet mandatory OSHA requirements
· Meets requirements of EU Machinery Directive and EMC Directive
· Meets ISO 12100, Machinery Safety Risk Assessment, including ergonomics
In conjunction, Panduit has also launched FINs (Fast and Intelligent Notification Software) used for statistical documentation and evaluation of the hydraulic installation tools, allowing customers the ability to:
· Download, print and store work information such as maximum PSI, number of cuts/crimps, and battery information
· Set service intervals and download work history reports since manufacture, last service and for project
· Add user and inventory information, therefore better managing tool lives
For additional information and access to the free software visit here (https://pages.panduit.com/
About Panduit®
For over 60 years Panduit has delivered solutions that help organize, connect, and protect wire and cable. A broad selection of Wire Harness, Heavy Duty Cable Management, and Control Panel solutions help customers meet design, quality and regulatory requirements in a timely and cost-effective way. With automated tooling, technical support, and worldwide availability of quality products, Panduit is a single-source partner you can trust to help you Organize, Connect, and Protect electrical and mechanical systems.
Contact
Panduit Australia
***@panduit.com
