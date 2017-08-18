New Franchise- Martial Artist Get Paid to Compete

Contact

Dexter Kennedy

803-665-8453

***@thenationalmartialartsleague.com Dexter Kennedy803-665-8453

--The National Martial Arts League's main goal is to promote martial arts, by making it as professionally competitive as other sports; and financially beneficial to the participants of this dream.At the National Martial Arts League, we don't just hand over the keys to the franchise and leave you on your own to struggle. For us to be successful you must be successful. We are always ready to give you support whenever it is required.We also offer martial arts training products and tools with elite follow-up training; to deliver a world class performance with a fantastic brand image.We help in terms of recruitment of staff and building of teaching curriculum to give adequate martial arts education to the students. We give advice on marketing and financial management that will help in boosting the school of a franchisee. We use our expertise and experience to help them achieve their business goals, as well as, helping them to build a society of people with honor, humility, self-confidence, respect and loyalty.This franchise offer is likewise open to martial arts school owners and promoters who have every reason to take advantage of this unique offer. Existing schools and annual tournaments can still be made more prestigious, more professional, and more exciting. The income-generating potentials will also improve in leaps and bounds but only for the limited team franchise holders that can commit to the agreement before they run out.New Franchise owners enjoy these benefits:• No national competitors• Exclusive franchise territory• Exclusive and proprietary product• Low staff requirements• The NMAL and Help Stand-Up Against Violence Everyone (S.A.V.E.) America Franchise have already established a retirement program for its franchise owners.• 85% loan guarantee through the SBA• Experienced support staff that provides able assistance in marketing, training, and on-site pre-opening• Group Marketing• Group Public Relations• Uniform/Apparel Sales• School and Team Marketing• Team Sponsorship Solicitation• Increased Tournament Participation (in Blackbelt Events)• A new circuit in which all franchisees have an equal vote for franchise decisions Certified judges/referees• Added revenue from team events and blackbelt registrations• Team site and link to the National Martial Arts League website• Access to specialized training as all franchises are given uniform training at the same time• Added revenue possibilities through community-based and community-relevant programs• Business and career opportunities for studentswww.thenmal.com