Independent Bestselling Author Rachael Tamayo Releases New Psychological Thriller, "Crazy Love"
Some of the "Crazy Love" proceeds will be given to Help a Mental Illness Organization
Tamayo is running a contest for others to enter to win a signed copy of, "Crazy Love." More information can be found on Goodreads. Currently, she has 191 requests from people, but only 2 copies available. The contest is running until October 31, 2017. "Crazy Love" has received amazing book reviews from several book bloggers & beta readers.
"Mental illness is a serious problem that touches everyone, and even something like this can help. Sharing online can reach thousands of people all over the world to bringing awareness to the organization,"
Here's Tamayo's advice for those who encounter deranged men or women that might unexpectedly cross their path:
1. Erotomania is a mental illness that is not a danger to all, but others need to know how to handle it
2. If stalked or suspect you are being stalked, its best to be cautious & aware of your surroundings.
3. Try not to challenge a person whom appears to be delusional. They have feelings just like you do.
Tamayo recently released the trailer (https://youtu.be/
"Crazy Love" takes its readers into a mind of a deranged man, Noah Burrell whom is a millionaire going to the extremes to pursue his prey and ends up turning Emily's life into a living nightmare. Emily, located in Houston, TX is a very attractive woman that has caught Noah's attention at CVS where she works as a Pharmacist. Unfortunately, she is already falling for another man, Isaiah. How can she fear a man living at home right in her attic watching her every move, when she has no clue how close Noah can really take dangerous actions to devour the love of his life?
Rachael Tamayo from Friendswood, TX has written Romance, Paranormal, and now this Bestselling Author is trying her hand at Thrillers. Tamayo is a Mom of a four-year-old son, infant daughter, and Wife of thirteen years. Her full-time profession as a 911/Police Dispatcher in the Houston area gives her an interesting perspective into people that others might not have.
Here is the link to Goodreads: https://
Here is the link to Thunderclap:
Follow Rachael Tamayo
Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/
Twitter (https://twitter.com/
Pinterest (https://www.pinterest.com/
Website (http://www.rachaeltamayowrites.com/)
For Media and Blogger Inquiries, please contact Tishawn Marie, publicist@celestialcaringent.com, 209.227.4643
Synopsis with Spoilers and the ARC is available upon request.
National Alliance on Mental Illness is the nation's largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness. http://www.nami.org
Solstice Publishing is known as one of the best print & electronic Book Publishing company partnered with a Marketing company. We're added o the list of recognized Publishers by the International Thriller Writers. http://www.solsticepublishing.com
Celestial Caring Enterprises is a Public Relations Firm specializing in creating brand awareness; visibility; and exposure for Authors and Books. http://www.celestialcaringent.com
Media Contact
Celestial Caring Enterprise, LLC
Tishawn Marie, Book Publicist
209.227.4643
***@celestialcaringent.com
