 
News By Tag
* Rachael Tamayo
* Crazy Love
* Psychological Thriller
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Houston
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
23222120191817

Independent Bestselling Author Rachael Tamayo Releases New Psychological Thriller, "Crazy Love"

Some of the "Crazy Love" proceeds will be given to Help a Mental Illness Organization
 
 
Release Day!!!
Release Day!!!
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Rachael Tamayo
* Crazy Love
* Psychological Thriller

Industry:
* Books

Location:
* Houston - Texas - US

Subject:
* Products

HOUSTON - Aug. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Celestial Caring Enterprise, LLC announces today's release on Amazon for the Psychological Thriller, "Crazy Love" by the International Bestselling Author, Rachael Tamayo.  She continues to shed light on her mental illness charity initiative.  15% of all the book proceeds will be given to the National Alliance on Mental Illness.  She is using Thunderclap to bring awareness to her charity campaign.  Tamayo's goal is to reach people to share their support by using their social media sites.

Tamayo is running a contest for others to enter to win a signed copy of, "Crazy Love." More information can be found on Goodreads.  Currently, she has 191 requests from people, but only 2 copies available.  The contest is running until October 31, 2017.  "Crazy Love" has received amazing book reviews from several book bloggers & beta readers.

"Mental illness is a serious problem that touches everyone, and even something like this can help.  Sharing online can reach thousands of people all over the world to bringing awareness to the organization," said Tamayo.

Here's Tamayo's advice for those who encounter deranged men or women that might unexpectedly cross their path:

1.  Erotomania is a mental illness that is not a danger to all, but others need to know how to handle it
2.  If stalked or suspect you are being stalked, its best to be cautious & aware of your surroundings.
3.  Try not to challenge a person whom appears to be delusional.  They have feelings just like you do.

Tamayo recently released the trailer (https://youtu.be/zjZ4lute5Qk) that has received the attention of many people whom can relate to the several disorders in mental health.  Tamayo explores Erotomania, a disorder not often touched on in such novels.



"Crazy Love" takes its readers into a mind of a deranged man, Noah Burrell whom is a millionaire going to the extremes to pursue his prey and ends up turning Emily's life into a living nightmare.  Emily, located in Houston, TX is a very attractive woman that has caught Noah's attention at CVS where she works as a Pharmacist.  Unfortunately, she is already falling for another man, Isaiah.  How can she fear a man living at home right in her attic watching her every move, when she has no clue how close Noah can really take dangerous actions to devour the love of his life?

Rachael Tamayo from Friendswood, TX has written Romance, Paranormal, and now this Bestselling Author is trying her hand at Thrillers. Tamayo is a Mom of a four-year-old son, infant daughter, and Wife of thirteen years.  Her full-time profession as a 911/Police Dispatcher in the Houston area gives her an interesting perspective into people that others might not have.

Here is the link to Goodreads:  https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/35697238-crazy-love

Here is the link to Thunderclap:  https://www.thunderclap.it/projects/59888-crazy-love


Follow Rachael Tamayo

Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/Rachael-Tamayo-1600504033593522/)

Twitter (https://twitter.com/rtamayo2004)

Pinterest (https://www.pinterest.com/RachaelTwrites/)

Website (http://www.rachaeltamayowrites.com/)


For Media and Blogger Inquiries, please contact Tishawn Marie, publicist@celestialcaringent.com, 209.227.4643

Synopsis with Spoilers and the ARC is available upon request.

National Alliance on Mental Illness is the nation's largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness.  http://www.nami.org

Solstice Publishing is known as one of the best print & electronic Book Publishing company partnered with a Marketing company.  We're added o the list of recognized Publishers by the International Thriller Writers.  http://www.solsticepublishing.com

Celestial Caring Enterprises is a Public Relations Firm specializing in creating brand awareness; visibility; and exposure for Authors and Books. http://www.celestialcaringent.com

Media Contact
Celestial Caring Enterprise, LLC
Tishawn Marie, Book Publicist
209.227.4643
***@celestialcaringent.com
End
Source:Celestial Caring Enterprise, LLC
Email:***@celestialcaringent.com Email Verified
Tags:Rachael Tamayo, Crazy Love, Psychological Thriller
Industry:Books
Location:Houston - Texas - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Aug 23, 2017
Celestial Caring Enterprises News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 23, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share