August 2017
BHC Press and Emmie Mears Announce Multi-book Deal

 
LIVONIA, Mich. - Aug. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- BHC Press is pleased to announce they have signed a five-book publishing agreement with Emmie Mears. Hearthfire, book one of the epic fantasy Stonebreaker series, is scheduled for spring 2018 publication. The Stonebreaker series tells the tale of magic, which has formed both feast and famine, and that, in the end, all choices come with consequences.

Of the deal, Mears says: "The Stonebreaker series is the book that got me my agent—she and I have believed so strongly in this book, and I am overjoyed to have found a publisher in BHC Press who believes in the story and the world as much as I do. I am very excited to finally get to invite readers into the world of the Hearthland and to explore new worlds beyond."

BHC Press announced the deal saying, "Emmie Mears is an extraordinarily talented storyteller. We are thrilled they have chosen BHC Press to be their publisher. We know this series will attract their many fans as well as scores of new readers, too."

BHC Press retains World English rights and will be publishing all books in the Stonebreaker series. The subjects of the standalone books will be mutually agreed upon by both author and publisher. BHC Press is an alternative-hybrid publisher of general fiction and nonfiction hardcover, trade softcover, and ebooks for both YA and adults.

To learn more about Emmie Mears and the books they write, visit: http://www.bhcpress.com/Author_Emmie_Mears.html

To learn more about BHC Press, visit: http://www.bhcpress.com/

