BHC Press and Emmie Mears Announce Multi-book Deal
Of the deal, Mears says: "The Stonebreaker series is the book that got me my agent—she and I have believed so strongly in this book, and I am overjoyed to have found a publisher in BHC Press who believes in the story and the world as much as I do. I am very excited to finally get to invite readers into the world of the Hearthland and to explore new worlds beyond."
BHC Press announced the deal saying, "Emmie Mears is an extraordinarily talented storyteller. We are thrilled they have chosen BHC Press to be their publisher. We know this series will attract their many fans as well as scores of new readers, too."
BHC Press retains World English rights and will be publishing all books in the Stonebreaker series. The subjects of the standalone books will be mutually agreed upon by both author and publisher. BHC Press is an alternative-
To learn more about Emmie Mears and the books they write, visit: http://www.bhcpress.com/
