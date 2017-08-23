 
Industry News





Evoking the Unseen: A Photography, Art, Poetry & Music Event at the Venice Love Shack

On Thurs., Aug. 24, three photographers, a painter, a poet, and three musicians offer a spiritually oriented one-night pop-up event in Venice, CA.
 
 
VENICE, Calif. - Aug. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- "For six months, I hitchhiked through India as a challenge to experience the underlying and, eventually, undeniable advaita, or non-duality," says photographer and writer Sej Saraiya. Part of a longer yearlong journey, she says her contributions to the Aug. 24 group exhibit, "Evoking the Unseen," represent "an attempt to showcase the wonders of humanity I encountered along the way, with the hope of exposing that naked, rampant non-duality of my chaotic homeland to others."

The one-night pop-up event features photography, paintings, poetry, and music; much of it with modern or ancient connections to India.

Saraiya says her work, like much of the evening's, represents "an opportunity to go beyond personal identity and delve into consciousness, for an experience that cannot be perceived intellectually but only felt by complete immersion." enroutetosomewhere.com

L.A.-based writer, Pavana Ñ. Reddy, will read poetry from 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. She recently released "Rangoli," a collection of poems that "travels the dynamics of diaspora and colorism across both borderlines and cultures." One of her poems is part of a song on sitarist Anoushka Shankar's Grammy-nominated album, "Land of Gold." pavanareddy.com (https://l.facebook.com/l.php?u=http%253A%252F%252Fwww.pav...)

Former Los Angeles resident Deja Cross, who recently renounced her possessions to live in the Himalayas, shows photographs from her series, "In the Light," depicting festivals, ceremonies, gurus, devotees, and temples, all taken by the Ganges and parts of the Himalayan regions of India. dejacrossphotography.com (https://l.facebook.com/l.php?u=http%253A%252F%252Fwww.dej...)

Scott Hague is a professional painter and muralist, who says his work is inspired by travel to India, Bali, Thailand, Hawaii, and the spiritual traditions found there. https://tinyurl.com/ScottHaguesArt (Facebook).

Eddie Young (flute, cello, bass) and Marty Lieberman (sitar, guitar) have appeared on records, film scores, and as part of "The Beatles' Yoga"/Beatles in India events.

Kamini Natarajan is an Indian classical, kirtan, and world music singer who blends Eastern melody with Western harmony. Her world music song, "Devi," is featured, along with Anoushka Shankar and Talvin Singh pieces, on the "Tantra Lounge" album. kaminimusic.com.

Deja Cross and Sej Saraiya recently displayed their work at the former Maharishi Mahesh Yogi ashram in Rishikesh ("The Beatles' ashram"), as part of the Rishikesh Art and Film Festival, which Cross also organized.

"India is a spiritually charged landscape," says Saraiya, "where sacred rituals are ingrained in mundane daily activities." She says she hopes the evening will reflect some of that energy.

"Evoking the Unseen" is a one-night group exhibition at the Venice Love Shack, 2121 Lincoln Blvd., Los Angeles, CA, 90291. Aug. 24, 6.p.m.-10p.m. Organizers say food and drink will be offered by the fireplace. There is no charge for this event.

For more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/VeniceEvent.

Page Updated Last on: Aug 23, 2017
