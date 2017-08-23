News By Tag
Raycap Receives AT&T 2016 Supplier Diversity Excellence Award
Raycap wins 2016 AT&T Global Supplier Diversity Award (Diversity Excellence)
Winners of this award utilized 21.5% or more diverse companies in the products/services they provided to AT&T. In addition, Raycap went above and beyond to seek out diverse companies through online matchmaking portals, membership in national/regional diversity business organizations and participation in trade fairs/expos.
"Supplier diversity is a top priority at AT&T. We're proud to work with companies that take diversity as seriously as we do," said Susan A. Johnson, senior vice president, Global Supply Chain, AT&T. "Our 2016 award recipients showed an unwavering commitment to helping our diverse supplier community flourish. At AT&T we know inclusion drives innovation – and that a truly inclusive culture is defined by action, policies, and accountability. Supplier diversity is key to our overall success, and we take pride in being a leader in this area."
Of the many vendors in the AT&T supply chain, Raycap is one of only nine suppliers to receive the 2016 AT&T Diversity Excellence Award. Their outstanding contributions supported AT&T supplier diversity goals and initiatives over the past year.
"We are honored to have received this prestigious recognition from one of our most important clients, AT&T," said Kelly Richards, Sr. Vice President of North America Telecom Sales. "It's great that Raycap's ongoing commitment to supplier diversity has been recognized consecutively now by AT&T for the past five years."
About Raycap
Raycap is a global manufacturer with Headquarters in Munich Germany and sales and operations throughout Europe and North America. The company manufactures surge protection products and connectivity solutions for telecommunications, energy markets and other industrial applications. Raycap's innovative technology is marketed under its Strikesorb®, Rayvoss® and ACData® product brands.
For more information find us on the web at www.raycap.com
