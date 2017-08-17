News By Tag
Proppy Embeds Secured Signing for Speedier, Simpler Real Estate Transactions
Online real estate platform Proppy, relies on Secured Signing to save buyers, sellers and agents time and money
"Secured Signing is a cornerstone of our business." says Tyson Walker, Managing Director and Co-Founder of Proppy, the world's first fully online real estate service. "We save people time and money in real estate transactions and Secured Signing is an absolutely vital part of how we achieve that."
The immediacy that Secured Signing gives Proppy enables them to deliver unique outcomes in real estate. A recent online auction, where the winning bid and the signing of the final contract were completed on mobile devices, is one example of what is possible. Immediate real estate transactions using a "Buy Me Now" option for 'off the plan' and standard layout apartment purchases are now a reality. Traditional negotiated purchases (http://www.securedsigning.com/
Secured Signing delivers a superior outcome to paper based signing in so many ways, above and beyond the obvious advantage of the speed of transaction that is valued by Proppy's sellers. The date and time stamp applied to each signature brings complete clarity of who signed and in what order, in multi offer situations. It makes it as simple to buy or sell a property from Singapore, Sydney or Southland, as it is from downtown Auckland. The convenience of online signing is backed up by the security, authenticity and legal compliance that can only be achieved with a personal, PKI digital signature (http://www.securedsigning.com/
"It is great to see customers like Proppy taking full advantage of the Secured Signing's comprehensive integration capability to embed the convenience and security of online digital signatures into their offering." says Mike Eyal, Founder and Managing Director of Secured Signing. "Tyson and his team are certainly meeting the customers' expectation to be able to buy and sell online that traditional real estate is not meeting. I'm sure they will have every success."
About Proppy
Proppy is New Zealand's most convenient way to buy and sell real estate. It supports buyers and sellers to enjoy total control over their entire real estate process in a manner that serves everyone time, saves sellers money and provides buyers with unbiased information that results in easier, more cost-effective decision making. Proppy is a licensed real estate agency and allows the digital signing of legal documents and the ability to complete a property transaction all online – too easy! And one of the best bits is that they only charge 1.5% commission (excl GST). To learn more about Proppy, visit www.proppy.co.nz
About Secured Signing
Secured Signing provides a comprehensive and secure SaaS digital signature service that delivers a full range of form completion and eSigning capabilities combining advanced personalised X509 PKI Digital Signature technology with easy-to-use, simple-to-deploy, compliant solutions. Secured Signing enables its users to utilise smartphones, PCs, any tablet device and any browser, to capture their graphical signature, fill-in, sign, seal and verify documents anywhere, anytime. The solution streamlines business processes, cuts back on expenses, expedites delivery cycles, improves staff efficiency and enhances customer service in a green environment.
To learn more about Secured Signing, visit www.securedsigning.com
