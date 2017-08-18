News By Tag
BizLibrary, a Leader in Employee Training Solutions, Opens Registration for September 2017 Webinars
Lisa Bodell, CEO of futurethink, will be returning next month to expand on her previous webinar on killing the complexities that take away from meaningful work. Her presentation will help attendees identify the tasks that hold them back from getting to truly productive work, and provide tools for how to move toward empowering simplification.
Erin Boettge's time management presentation will provide ways to focus energy effectively and get the most out of the time allocated to work.
Erin will also be presenting on how to tap into the potential of young employees as future leaders. Rather than waiting until further into their careers, she'll share ways to start fostering leadership qualities early on, improving business impact now and in the future.
These complimentary webinars are approved for 1 recertification credit hour (general HR) toward PHR, SPHR and GPHR through the HR Certification Institute as well as 1 recertification credit hour (PDC) toward SHRM-CP and SHRM-SCP through the Society of Human Resource Management.
September Webinar Schedule:
Wednesday, September 13: How to Make Simplification a Habit and Do More of What Matters presented by Lisa Bodell.
Tuesday, September 19: Effective Time Management Techniques to Teach Your Employees presented by Erin Boettge.
Wednesday, September 27: 5 Ways to Unlock the Hidden Value in Your Emerging Leaders presented by Erin Boettge.
Visit BizLibrary's Webinar page
"Our audience has found high value in the expertise Lisa Bodell has shared with each presentation she's partnered with us on," said Erin Pinkowski, VP of Marketing with BizLibrary. "We're always excited to have her back! The topics Erin Boettge will be presenting on are relatable challenges for many organizations, and we hope the skills learned here in time management and leadership development prove helpful in implementing new strategies, whether personal or company-wide."
About BizLibrary
BizLibrary is a leading provider of online employee training solutions. Our award-winning online training library contains nearly 7,000 micro-video lessons, video courses, interactive videos, and elearning courses covering a wide variety of topic areas and includes additional support materials to further increase learning retention.
Our learning technology platform is powerful and easy to use. All of our online training solutions are mobile-ready, allowing learners unlimited access to training content on any device, anytime and anywhere for true just-in-time learning. Engage your employees and drive business results by improving the way your employees learn with BizLibrary. Learn more at www.bizlibrary.com
