Greetings From Tromaville: Buffalo Dreams To Spotlight Rochester Filmmaker Adrian Esposito
The festival will also screen Bury My Heart with Tonawanda, a feature length drama which Esposito wrote and co-produced, directed by Gary Sundown, and festival co-founders Chris Scioli and Gregory Lamberson will present Esposito with the festival's Local Hero Award. Esposito has autism and is an advocate for people with disabilities, and has never allowed the challenges he faces to interfere with his dream of becoming a filmmaker. Esposito's mother, Kristina Nomeika, executive produced all three films.
Greetings from Tromaville is an entertaining documentary about Troma Entertainment and its co-founder, Lloyd Kaufman, who appears in extensive interview footage. The film traces the history of the independent film production company, which has operated for 40 years, and provides an affectionate look at the subculture it has spawned. Buffalo Dreams will also host the New York State premiere of Kaufman's Return to Return to Nuke Em High aka Vol. 2, filmed in Niagara Falls.
Diffability Hollywood provides an entertaining and heartfelt look at the history of people with disabilities working in the motion picture industry, and uses clips and interviews to show how Hollywood's depiction of people with disabilities has shaped public perception. Diffability Hollywood previously screened at Buffalo's Museum of Disability History.
Bury My Heart with Tonawanda, Esposito's first narrative feature, is a historical drama about a young man with Downs Syndrome who is rejected his family but finds acceptance with the Tonawanda Seneca Nation. The story shows the positive effects of love and respect and challenges historical stereotypes about Native Americans. Director Sundown co-stars. It won Best Western New York Film at Buffalo Niagara Film Festival in 2013.
"Adrian is a prolific filmmaker with a love of genre films and a desire to spotlight social issues, including the achievements of people with disabilities,"
Buffalo Dreams Fantastic Film Festival runs Fri, Nov. 3rd - Thurs, Nov. 9th at Dipson's Eastern Hills Cinema in Williamsville, NY, and Fri, Nov. 10th - Sun, Nov. 12th at the Screening Room Cinema Cafe in Amherst, NY. Film and screenplay submissions are still open via FilmFreeway and Withoutabox.
Buffalo Dreams Fantastic Film Festival http://www.buffalodreamsfantasticfilmfestival.com/
Espocinema https://espocinema.wordpress.com/
Greetings from Tromaville trailer: https://youtu.be/
Diffability Hollywood trailer: https://youtu.be/
Bury My Heart with Tonawanda Trailer: https://youtu.be/
PBS Arts in Focus: Adrian Esposito
https://youtu.be/
