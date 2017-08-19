 
News By Tag
* Film
* Autism
* Documentary
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Movies
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Buffalo
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
25242322212019

Greetings From Tromaville: Buffalo Dreams To Spotlight Rochester Filmmaker Adrian Esposito

 
 
Adrian Esposito
Adrian Esposito
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Film
* Autism
* Documentary

Industry:
* Movies

Location:
* Buffalo - New York - US

BUFFALO, N.Y. - Aug. 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Buffalo Dreams Fantastic Film Festival will host the world premiere of Greetings from Tromaville, and the Buffalo-Niagara film festival premiere of Diffability Hollywood.  Both feature length documentaries were directed by Rochester filmmaker Adrian Esposito for his production company, Espocinema.

The festival will also screen Bury My Heart with Tonawanda, a feature length drama which Esposito wrote and co-produced, directed by Gary Sundown, and festival co-founders Chris Scioli and Gregory Lamberson will present Esposito with the festival's Local Hero Award.  Esposito has autism and is an advocate for people with disabilities, and has never allowed the challenges he faces to interfere with his dream of becoming a filmmaker.  Esposito's mother, Kristina Nomeika, executive produced all three films.

Greetings from Tromaville is an entertaining documentary about Troma Entertainment and its co-founder, Lloyd Kaufman, who appears in extensive interview footage.  The film traces the history of the independent film production company, which has operated for 40 years, and provides an affectionate look at the subculture it has spawned.  Buffalo Dreams will also host the New York State premiere of Kaufman's Return to Return to Nuke Em High aka Vol. 2, filmed in Niagara Falls.

Diffability Hollywood provides an entertaining and heartfelt look at the history of people with disabilities working in the motion picture industry, and uses clips and interviews to show how Hollywood's depiction of people with disabilities has shaped public perception.  Diffability Hollywood previously screened at Buffalo's Museum of Disability History.

Bury My Heart with Tonawanda, Esposito's first narrative feature, is a historical drama about a young man with Downs Syndrome who is rejected his family but finds acceptance with the Tonawanda Seneca Nation.  The story shows the positive effects of love and respect and challenges historical stereotypes about Native Americans.  Director Sundown co-stars.  It won Best Western New York Film at Buffalo Niagara Film Festival in 2013.

"Adrian is a prolific filmmaker with a love of genre films and a desire to spotlight social issues, including the achievements of people with disabilities," says Lamberson.  "His documentaries are expansive, entertaining, and illuminating.  Several of his previous films, all focusing on social issues, are available on Amazon Prime.  This is the first time we've featured a retrospective of a local filmmaker's work, and we look forward to introducing Adrian's films to our festival attendees on a big screen."

Buffalo Dreams Fantastic Film Festival runs Fri, Nov. 3rd - Thurs, Nov. 9th at Dipson's Eastern Hills Cinema in Williamsville, NY, and Fri, Nov. 10th - Sun, Nov. 12th at the Screening Room Cinema Cafe in Amherst, NY.  Film and screenplay submissions are still open via FilmFreeway and Withoutabox.

Buffalo Dreams Fantastic Film Festival http://www.buffalodreamsfantasticfilmfestival.com/

Espocinema https://espocinema.wordpress.com/

Greetings from Tromaville trailer: https://youtu.be/PD3I2PaO4jg



Diffability Hollywood trailer: https://youtu.be/UanpEgOBhyw

Bury My Heart with Tonawanda Trailer: https://youtu.be/fbQb6rfvGG4

PBS Arts in Focus: Adrian Esposito

https://youtu.be/iLQvEVP-kuk
End
Source:
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Tags:Film, Autism, Documentary
Industry:Movies
Location:Buffalo - New York - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Buffalo Dreams Fantastic Film Festival News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 25, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share