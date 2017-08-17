 
Industry News





Mt. Rainier Railroad Announces 2017 Dates, Ticket Prices for PEANUTS The Great Pumpkin Patch Express

For Second Consecutive Year, Historic Scenic Railroad Near Mount Rainier National Park to Offer Fun, Family-Oriented Halloween-Themed Excursions Featuring World-Famous PEANUTS™ Characters Snoopy and Charlie Brown and Tons of Activities
 
 
Snoopy at PEANUTS™ The Great Pumpkin Patch Express
Snoopy at PEANUTS™ The Great Pumpkin Patch Express
 
ELBE, Wash. - Aug. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- The Mt. Rainer Railroad and Logging Museum (MRRR)™ (http://mtrainierrailroad.com/), which offers distinctive year-round rail experiences and special events to passengers of all ages in the beautiful, scenic forested foothills near Mt. Rainier National Park, today announced its 2017 dates and ticket prices for PEANUTS™ The Great Pumpkin Patch Express. Based on "It's The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown!," the world-famous comic strip and animated TV special from renowned cartoonist Charles M. Schulz, the enjoyable family-friendly special event begins Saturday, Oct. 7 and runs each weekend through Sunday, Oct. 22. The event series is produced in partnership with Rail Events Inc. and PEANUTS Worldwide LLC.

Tickets for are now on sale for PEANUTS™ The Great Pumpkin Patch Express through the MRRR's website at http://mtrainierrailroad.com/train-excursions/peanuts, or by calling the railroad's toll-free reservations hotline, seven days a week, at (888) STEAM-11 (783-2611).

"Featuring two of the most recognizable children's characters in the world, PEANUTS™ The Great Pumpkin Patch Express gives children the unique opportunity to meet Snoopy and Charlie Brown, and gets families into the Halloween spirit in a fun and interactive way," said Allen C. Harper, co-owner, chairman, and chief executive officer of American Heritage Railways, Inc., the parent company of the Mt. Rainier Railroad and Logging Museum and Rail Events Inc. "We've also added activities for children and their families, and made ticket prices affordable, to create a highly-attractive event series during which guests can make lifelong memories."

About PEANUTS™ The Great Pumpkin Patch Express
Departing from the MRRR depot in Elbe, Wash., PEANUTS™ The Great Pumpkin Patch Express guests enjoy a 35-minute train ride to the Most Sincere Pumpkin Patch, where they are greeted by Charlie Brown and Snoopy. While at the pumpkin patch, children and their families can participate in a broad range of fun and interactive activities, include face-painting, arts and crafts projects, temporary tattoos, coloring pages, lawn games, PEANUTS™ gang photo opportunities, and trick-or-treating through a historic logging camp. Each child also gets to select his or her very own pumpkin to decorate and take home during the one-hour layover at the Most Sincere Pumpkin Patch. Finally, all guests are encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes during the trip to add to the event's festive atmosphere.

The railroad will host six PEANUTS™ The Great Pumpkin Patch Express excursions, two each day, the weekends of Oct. 7-8, 14-15, and 21-22. The excursion schedule for each day is as follows:

Train  Schedule
Train #1  Departs:  10:00 a.m.

Returns:  12:30 p.m.
Train #2  Departs:  1:00 p.m.

Returns:  3:30 p.m.

Ticket Pricing and Availability
Tickets for are now on sale for the PEANUTS™ The Great Pumpkin Patch Express through the MRRR's website at http://mtrainierrailroad.com/train-excursions/peanuts, or by calling the railroad's toll-free reservations hotline, seven days a week, at (888) STEAM-11 (783-2611).

Standard-class tickets are $45.00 per person for adults, and $25.00 each for children ages 3-11. First-class tickets are $55.00 per person for adults, and $35.00 each for children ages 3-11. Children two and under ride free. All-day parking is available in the MRRR parking lot near the depot for $4.00 per vehicle.

