August 2017
August 2017
23222120191817


Hungry Howie's Pizza Brings Flavored Crust Pizza to Houston

National Pizza Franchise Opens New Location in Spring, Texas
 
 
SPRING, Texas - Aug. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Hungry Howie's Pizza, originator of the Flavored Crust® pizza, announces the opening of its latest location in Spring, TX, the first store in the Houston metropolitan area. To celebrate the opening, Hungry Howie's is offering the community a special deal on large one-topping flavored-crust pizzas for $6.99 starting August 23.

Franchisees Vincent Feliciano and Tuyen Dai are excited to bring the brand's delicious, high-quality and original flavored crust pizza to Houstonians. The duo originally worked together at Baker Hughes in mechanical designing for over eight years prior to opening their Hungry Howie's. Feliciano had dreamed of owning his own pizza shop and with Dai's five years of experience in the restaurant industry as a cook, they felt like franchising was the perfect opportunity to make his dream a reality.

"We couldn't be happier with the opportunity to bring Hungry Howie's to Houston. The brand's fresh ingredients paired with its fan-favorite flavored crust is sure to be a hit with locals," said Hungry Howie's franchisee, Vincent Feliciano. "The community is completely new to the brandand we look forward to bringing our mouthwatering pizza to the market."

"Houston has been a goal for us for quite some time, and we are confident in our outstanding team that is now leading the charge," said Jennifer Jackson, Vice President of Development at Hungry Howie's. "This is a fantastic opportunity for our new franchisees as well as Hungry Howie's as we open new doors in the southwest."

Hungry Howie's Spring store is located at 2111 Spring Cypress. Rd. ST. 80 Spring, TX 77388. For more information on Hungry Howie's, please call (346) 220-0202 or visit www.hungryhowies.com.

###

About Hungry Howie's Pizza

Founded in 1973, Hungry Howie's Pizza is a national pizza franchise that is loyal to its tradition of providing delicious, high-quality and original Flavored Crust® pizzas including eight flavors: butter, butter cheese, Cajun, garlic herb, onion, ranch, sesame and Asiago cheese. Its menu features oven-baked calzone-style subs, Howie Breads®, crisp & cool salads, and flavored wings that create a unique and irreplaceable position in the pizza market. Starting in Taylor, MI, Hungry Howie's Pizza has grown to almost 600 locations in 21 states across the U.S.
