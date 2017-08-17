News By Tag
Interpreters Unlimited, Inc. Helps Local Families and Kids Prepare for 2017-2018 School Year
This month, Interpreters Unlimited donated school supplies to DCS in anticipation of the upcoming school year. "Sometimes children aren't comfortable addressing their special needs in front of peers," said, Lisa Campbell, director of sign language services, of Accessible Communication for the Deaf, an IU Company. "As we kick-off the school year, it's important for children to feel secure and confident by knowing they have access to American Sign Language services and the supplies they need to succeed." For more information about DCS please visit http://www.deafcommunityservices.org/
In addition to school supplies, the company is actively involved with the Syrian Community Network (SCN) of San Diego. The SCN, best known for its alias Hearts4Refugees on social media, helps refugee families assimilate to their new home in San Diego. To date, President Sayed Ali, of Interpreters Unlimited, and his company have adopted two refugee families through the Hearts4Refugees initiative. With pro-bono interpretation services, food donations and friendship, two families of five now have access to the counseling and after school programs they need.
"Oftentimes parents and children feel vulnerable because of cultural differences and language barriers," said Ali. "We are proud to assist the SCN by supporting their initiative by letting these families know they have equal access to humane medical care, job assistance programs, counseling, and education services." For more information about the Hearts4Refugees initiative, please visit http://www.hearts4refugees.org/
For more information about Interpreters Unlimited, please call (800) 726-9891 or visit www.interpretersunlimited.com
About Accessible Communication for the Deaf
Accessible Communication for the Deaf is an IU Group company, and its Sign Language Services Department, providing American Sign Language interpretation services for school districts, hospitals, state and county government departments and other businesses in the United States. For more information please visit www.acdasl.com
About IU
The IU Group of companies include: Interpreters Unlimited, Accessible Communication for the Deaf, Albors & Alnet and Arkansas Spanish Interpreters and Translators, and are headquartered in San Diego, California as a minority-owned company. IU Group is committed to providing equal opportunity in the work environment with its diverse team to aid in supplying linguistic and cultural interpretation services to clients. A combined 70 years in the industry and 9,000 contracted linguists have demonstrated a surplus of leadership and best practices and helped to establish its respected role in the language services community. Its services include foreign language interpretation, sign language interpretation, and document translation.
