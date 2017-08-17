 
News By Tag
* Senior Living
* Retirement
* Senior Care
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Family
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Dallas
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
23222120191817

New LifeStyles Online Named Top Senior Living Website

The Source for Seniors Recognized for Informative Blog Content
 
 
Home Page Screen Shot
Home Page Screen Shot
DALLAS - Aug. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- NewLifeStyles.com named as a Top Senior Living Website, including robust blog content, by Top5Reviewed.com.

"We are honored to be recognized and hope this leads more people to use our free tool to find the senior community &/or care provider that fits their needs. We aim to include blog content to help every step of the way" per Jennifer Campbell, Director of NewLifeStyles Online.

NewLifeStyles.com is a "one stop shop" where people can find and compare senior living communities or care providers across the country. They can check out retirement communities and their amenities, and even online tours and photo galleries in New York or Boston, as well as assisted living options in the Heartland, nursing homes in California, and even hospice providers in Alaska! The blog (http://www.newlifestyles.com/blog) include tips for downsizing, moving, caretaking and more.

New LifeStyles is The Source for Senior Living options, providing comprehensive, quality information on senior communities and care options nationwide. New LifeStyles offers free print guides covering many areas across the country, as well as a website and mobile site, reducing the frustration of trying to find information from multiple sources, agencies, or organizations. Whether looking for a nursing home, memory care, assisted living, independent living, home care or something else, New LifeStyles can help seniors and their loved ones make the best decisions to fit their needs.

Media Contact
Jennifer Campbell
800-975-9439
***@newlifestyles.com
End
Source:
Email:***@newlifestyles.com Email Verified
Tags:Senior Living, Retirement, Senior Care
Industry:Family
Location:Dallas - Texas - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 23, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share