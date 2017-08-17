 
Chillax Brand Loves Bird-Watching

 
 
CUMMING, Ga. - Aug. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- This season, enjoy spending time with your family by bird-watching! The team at Chillax decided to design a bird feeder that can bring all the birds to your yard. The type of foods you place in the feeder will determine the number of birds that will visit you. Sunflower seeds and raisins are the best in attracting a wide range of birds. Blue Jays and Robins are just a couple of the birds that will enjoy this feeder. Taking care of your bird feeder is easy. You don't even have to worry about the clean-up. It includes a removable tray, so there is no need to remove the whole feeder from the window to clean and refill. With the included, bird caller; you can bring nature to your front door. This see through bird feeder will allow you to watch birds from the privacy of your own home.  Just hang it up, fill it with food and water, and the birds will do the rest!

Order yours today- it's for the birds! : www.amazon.com/dp/B01BBJXNZ2

Media Contact
Company Name: Alif Investment
Contact Person: Chillax Brand
Email: asif@alif-usa.com
Phone: 404-717-7700
Country: United States
Website: www.chillax-brand.com
Source:Alif Investment
