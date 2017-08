Save The Date! The 3rd Annual Real To Reel Global Youth Film Festival Returns October 7, 2017

Real To Reel Global Youth Film Festival is designed to honor youth who make original and unique film projects that address issues plaguing their local or global community. Issues like homelessness, foster care, race relations, police brutality, immigration, sexual identity and more. Tickets to the film festival, film screenings and filmmaker panels are FREE with online registration!

--The Real To Reel Global Youth Film Festivalis gearing up for it's 3rd year of film screenings, filmmaker panels, and celebrities. The festival will take place onat. Tickets to the film festival, film screenings and filmmaker panels are FREE with online registration through Eventbrite at https://realtoreel.eventbrite.com/ The festival is spearheaded by Founder/Executive Director Syd Stewart and 23-year-old Co-Creator and Executive Producer Johna Rivers. The festival is designed to honor youth who make original and unique film projects that address issues plaguing their local or global community. Issues like homelessness, foster care, race relations, police brutality, immigration, sexual identity and more.With over 300 competitive submissions, the festival will feature a diverse slate of 20 short films by youth filmmakers from 52 different countries and territories. During the festival will be acting, new media, and financial literacy workshops, filmmaker panels featuring industry professionals, producers and film financing experts.Watch ABC 7 News interview with film festival organizers:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hSEs6s3GscYFor press inquiries, talent submissions and media credentials contact:Deborah Griffin at deborahmckj@ yahoo.com Founded in 2015 by Syd Stewart, Founder/Executive Director and Johna Rivers, Co-Creator and Executive Producer of Real To Reel Global Youth Film Festival. Better Youth is a creative youth development agency for urban youth ages 12-24. Their mission is to transform young people by validating technical skills through media arts training and mentoring. The youth who participate in the program face challenges such as incarceration, gang violence, and abuse. Better Youth is committed to developing urban youth by bridging the digital and diversity divide by fostering life skills, character development, creativity, a desire for leadership, advocacy and civic engagement. The goal is to positively impact a constituency of youth who grow up in impoverished homes and to create a trajectory for personal and professional success. For more information visit http://www.betteryouth.org https://www.instagram.com/realtoreelglobal/https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfoyCD8RvFAvfawfYkO8l_Syd Stewart | Founder/Executive Director | sstewart@betteryouth.org | 323-377-7756Johna Rivers | Executive Producer | jrivers@betteryouth.org | 323-542-0005