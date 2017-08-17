News By Tag
The Rat Pack Now September '17
The Rat Pack Now starts the month in New Mexico and ends it in New Orleans.
Art Poco wrote, directs and portrays Dean Martin. He is joined by world class vocalists Bob Hoose as Frank Sinatra and Allan Wiltshire as Sammy Davis, Jr. Individually, each of these talented headliners is capable of "wowing" the crowd on his own, but put them together and you have an unforgettable powerhouse of a show.
Now in it's 13th year as one of the top Rat Pack tribute shows in the world, The Rat Pack Now shows no sign of slowing down! For the full story with credits, testimonials, videos and more, visit http://www.RatPackNow.com
