The Rat Pack Now September '17

The Rat Pack Now starts the month in New Mexico and ends it in New Orleans.
 
 
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - Aug. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- The Rat Pack Now, one of the most successful tribute shows in the industry, starts September '17 headlining Santa Ana Star Casino in Abuquerque, NM on Friday the 1st and ends the month on Saturday the 30th as part of an all-star bill performing at The Greatna Heretage Festival in New Orleans, LA.  In between they have show at theatres, resort hotels, casinos and clubs.  Florida-based, The Rat Pack Now travels nationally and internationally.

Art Poco wrote, directs and portrays Dean Martin.  He is joined by world class vocalists Bob Hoose as Frank Sinatra and Allan Wiltshire as Sammy Davis, Jr. Individually, each of these talented headliners is capable of "wowing" the crowd on his own, but put them together and you have an unforgettable powerhouse of a show.

Now in it's 13th year as one of the top Rat Pack tribute shows in the world, The Rat Pack Now shows no sign of slowing down!  For the full story with credits, testimonials, videos and more, visit http://www.RatPackNow.com
