 
News By Tag
* Environmental Engineering
* Geotechnical Engineering
* Environmental Compliance
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Engineering
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Norwood
  Massachusetts
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
23222120191817


GZA promotes Brian Morrill to Associate Principal

 
 
Brian Morrill
Brian Morrill
 
NORWOOD, Mass. - Aug. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- GZA, a multi-disciplinary firm providing environmental, geotechnical, ecological, water and construction management services, today announced that Brian Morrill has been promoted to Associate Principal in the Metro Boston/Norwood office.

A resident of West Bridgewater, Massachusetts Morrill joined GZA in 1997; his areas of specialization are Environmental Health and Safety regulatory compliance and auditing; storage tank management; regulatory enforcement support; environmental/regulatory due diligence; and hazardous waste/materials management.

Morrill earned a Bachelor of Science in Biology from the University of Massachusetts – Dartmouth and an Environmental and Regulatory Management Certificate from Northeastern University.

He is a Certified Hazardous Materials Manager (CHMM); a Certified Environmental, Safety and Health Trainer (CET); a Certified Third-Party Underground Storage Tank Inspector in Massachusetts; and a Certified Class A/B Underground Storage Tank Operator in Massachusetts, Maine and New York.

Morrill is on the Board of Directors of the Massachusetts Chemistry and Technology Alliance and the New England Chapter of the Academy of Hazardous Materials Managers.  He is also a member of the Alliance of Hazardous Materials Professionals.

About GZA

Founded in 1964, GZA is a multi-disciplinary firm providing geotechnical, environmental, ecological, water, and construction management services.  GZA maintains corporate offices at 249 Vanderbilt Avenue, Norwood, MA 02062. The firm has 600 employees and operates 27 offices in the New England, Mid-Atlantic, Great Lakes and Appalachian Regions of the United States. For additional information about GZA, please call William Hadge, CEO at 781-278-3801 or visit the company's website at www.gza.com.
End
Source:GZA
Email:***@prfirst.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
PR First News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 23, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share