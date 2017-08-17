News By Tag
GZA promotes Brian Morrill to Associate Principal
A resident of West Bridgewater, Massachusetts Morrill joined GZA in 1997; his areas of specialization are Environmental Health and Safety regulatory compliance and auditing; storage tank management; regulatory enforcement support; environmental/
Morrill earned a Bachelor of Science in Biology from the University of Massachusetts – Dartmouth and an Environmental and Regulatory Management Certificate from Northeastern University.
He is a Certified Hazardous Materials Manager (CHMM); a Certified Environmental, Safety and Health Trainer (CET); a Certified Third-Party Underground Storage Tank Inspector in Massachusetts;
Morrill is on the Board of Directors of the Massachusetts Chemistry and Technology Alliance and the New England Chapter of the Academy of Hazardous Materials Managers. He is also a member of the Alliance of Hazardous Materials Professionals.
About GZA
Founded in 1964, GZA is a multi-disciplinary firm providing geotechnical, environmental, ecological, water, and construction management services. GZA maintains corporate offices at 249 Vanderbilt Avenue, Norwood, MA 02062. The firm has 600 employees and operates 27 offices in the New England, Mid-Atlantic, Great Lakes and Appalachian Regions of the United States. For additional information about GZA, please call William Hadge, CEO at 781-278-3801 or visit the company's website at www.gza.com.
