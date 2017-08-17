 
Industry News





Assistant U.S. Attorney Braswell @ DOJ Assigned To Trump Portrait Lawsuit V Smithsonian

Notice Of Appearance Filed in the United States District Court For The District Of Columbia By Attorney Marina Utgoff Braswell,Case Number 17-1240 (CKK) As The Counsel Of Record For The Defendant In This Case.
 
 
WASHINGTON - Aug. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- The U.S. Department Of Justice, under Attorney General Jeff Sessions has appointed U.S. Assistant Attorney Marina Utgoff Braswell as the counsel of record in the ongoing lawsuit against the National Portrait Gallery by artist Julian Raven the painter of 'Unafraid And Unashamed', the Trump portrait/painting.  The case is being presided over by DIstrict Judge Colleen Kollar Kotelly.

Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery director Kim Sajet refused and rejected the showing of the Trump portrait/painting as a tribute for the inauguration of then President Elect Donald Trump.

The egregious and blatant anti-Trump bias exhibited by Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery Director Kim Sajet and her taunting of artist Julian Raven to 'appeal' her decision all he wants prompted this pending lawsuit to be filed.

For months the case has slowly been gaining traction in the vast judicial system in Washington D.C.  Representing himself 'pro se', artist Julian Raven hopes to expose the blatant anti-Trump liberal bias that has infected the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery.

Raven's rights on a multitude of levels were trampled, claims the artist, by a public official who rather than be eager to pictorially record history for generations to come, chose to stonewall and forbid the historic campaign portrait and painting from its rightful place in the American political art narrative.

Now that the Department Of Justice under Attorney General Jeff Sessions, appointed by President Donald Trump is representing and defending the actions of the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery Director Kim Sajet, Et al in this case, it should be interesting to see how it unfolds.

For more information visit http://www.unafraid-and-unashamed.com/marina-utgoff-brasw...

