August 2017
Unique Gaming Initiative of Fantasy Currency Made With Real Coins

Crowdfunding Campaign By The Copper Kingdom to Bring Character to Everyday Gaming Coins
 
MEDFORD, Ore. - Aug. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Taking gaming to a new level, fantasy currency is reinvented by the Copper Kingdom literally. This team of gaming experts has designed and made a new type of currency that stands in the thin line blurring fiction and reality. This new line of fantasy currency has a feel of real currency because it is made from real coins. Considering the history of US currency with pennies made of solid copper back in the 80s and before that, fantasy RPG currency made to emulate modern to ancient themes encompass the entire gamut of real currency across the ages.  If the initial designs come through, the coins will then go through an antique wash for the vintage look.

This project abides by US laws and regulations when it concerns fantasy coins using a real currency. All designs are stuck over existing coins, so each coin is larger and collared to the size that it cannot be used in vending machines. Breaking the rules only when it comes to creativity and testing the limits of human imagination, this fantasy currency is set to take the world of gaming by storm. Ride the crest of the wave by   supporting this initiative. The Copper Kingdom seeks an initial funding of US$5000 on crowdfunding platform Kickstarter to bring this unique and innovative fantasy currency to life.

With just few days left in the campaign, please send in your contributions to the link provided below. If you are unable to make donations, kindly share details about the campaign on social media

Campaign page URL:

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/thecopperkingdom/fan...

