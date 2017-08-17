News By Tag
Unique Gaming Initiative of Fantasy Currency Made With Real Coins
Crowdfunding Campaign By The Copper Kingdom to Bring Character to Everyday Gaming Coins
This project abides by US laws and regulations when it concerns fantasy coins using a real currency. All designs are stuck over existing coins, so each coin is larger and collared to the size that it cannot be used in vending machines. Breaking the rules only when it comes to creativity and testing the limits of human imagination, this fantasy currency is set to take the world of gaming by storm. Ride the crest of the wave by supporting this initiative. The Copper Kingdom seeks an initial funding of US$5000 on crowdfunding platform Kickstarter to bring this unique and innovative fantasy currency to life.
With just few days left in the campaign, please send in your contributions to the link provided below. If you are unable to make donations, kindly share details about the campaign on social media
https://www.kickstarter.com/
Media Contact
Daniel Anthony
***@gmail.com
