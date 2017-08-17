News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
A Fresh Look at Humidity for Banana Ripening Rooms
Using an innovative patent pending technology, VaporDry supports the banana ripening process with little to no maintenance required.
The response to the VaporDry™ for banana ripening has been nothing short of spectacular. One customer reported, "The system has completely changed the way we look at humidity for bananas. The most surprising thing is that it requires almost no maintenance. Our old system needed frequent and expensive service to keep it going and we had to manually disassemble and sanitize each unit every single week. The ROI for maintenance labor alone was reason enough to switch. We are so pleased with the system's performance and how it simplified our operations,"
VaporDry™ is engineered with a closed plumbing system and no open reservoirs that potentially lead to sanitation problems. Corrigan offers a range of humidity sensors and controls, or the system can be easily integrated with an existing HVAC system. VaporDry™
For more information:
………………………………….
Corrigan, based in Gurnee, IL; is the market leader in produce misting and humidity systems, offering nationwide service and worldwide shipping. Corrigan recently launched VaporDry™ large space humidification systems, a solution for banana ripening, produce shrink, bread dough water loss, meat processing, cheese aging, and many other applications requiring precise humidity. VaporDry™
www.corriganhumidity.com / sales@corriganmist.com / 800.462.6478
Contact
sales@corriganmist.com
***@corriganmist.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse