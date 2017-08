A Fresh Look at Humidity for Banana Ripening Rooms

Using an innovative patent pending technology, VaporDry supports the banana ripening process with little to no maintenance required.

-- Corrigan's VaporDry™ dry fog humidity system controls humidity levels in banana ripening rooms using a proprietary, patent pending design with close tolerance machined nozzle technology. The system creates a high humidity environment and produces droplet sizes as small as 2 microns that evaporate rapidly before wetting any surface. This innovative design is proven to support the banana ripening process resulting in a longer shelf life and increased profits.The response to the VaporDry™ for banana ripening has been nothing short of spectacular. One customer reported, "The system has completely changed the way we look at humidity for bananas. The most surprising thing is that it requires almost no maintenance. Our old system needed frequent and expensive service to keep it going and we had to manually disassemble and sanitize each unit every single week. The ROI for maintenance labor alone was reason enough to switch. We are so pleased with the system's performance and how it simplified our operations,"says the President of an engineering & design equipment firm at a major produce warehouse.VaporDry™ is engineered with a closed plumbing system and no open reservoirs that potentially lead to sanitation problems. Corrigan offers a range of humidity sensors and controls, or the system can be easily integrated with an existing HVAC system. VaporDry™consistently and reliably maintains any specified relative humidity level.For more information: sales@corriganmist.com / 800.462.6478………………………………….Corrigan, based in Gurnee, IL; is the market leader in produce misting and humidity systems, offering nationwide service and worldwide shipping. Corrigan recently launched VaporDry™ large space humidification systems, a solution for banana ripening, produce shrink, bread dough water loss, meat processing, cheese aging, and many other applications requiring precise humidity. VaporDry™controls humidity levels using a proprietary, patent pending design with close tolerance machined nozzle technology, producing the largest volume of dry fog from a single nozzle. The system operates with low air and water pressures, so maintenance costs are minimal.www.corriganhumidity.com / sales@corriganmist.com / 800.462.6478