Lynn University's Conservatory of Music launches season with 14 concerts in September and October

-- Lynn University's Conservatory of Music launchesseason with 14 concerts in September and OctoberTickets Now On SaleBOCA RATON, Florida, Aug. 15, 2017—Jon Robertson, dean of Lynn University Conservatory of Music and Philharmonia Guest Conductor, today announced the launch of the 2017–18 season with 14 concerts in September and October.Lynn Conservatory of Music concerts run from September through May in the Keith C. and Elaine Johnon Wold Performing Arts Center, the Amarnick-Goldstein Concert Hall or the Snyder Sanctuary, all located on Lynn's Boca Raton campus.SeptemberSept. 7An Evening of Woodwind Chamber MusicCome join Lynn faculty member Eric Van der Veer Varner and special guests Francesca Arnone and David Gilliland for an evening of music featuring flute, bassoon, and piano. The unique blend of wood, silver, and ivory lend a special touch to the music of Camille Saint-Saens, Steven Hough, Michael Schachter, and American Jazz legend Chick Corea.Thursday:7:30 p.m.Location: Count and Countess de Hoernle International Center / Amarnick-Goldstein Concert HallTickets: $20Sept. 18Pianist Mei-Hsuan HuangPianist Mei-Hsuan Huang is on faculty at Iowa State University and is member of the Amara Piano Quartet. The program will be a mini-recital followed by a master class.Monday:2 p.m.Location: Count and Countess de Hoernle International Center / Amarnick-Goldstein Concert HallTickets: FREESept. 23–24Lynn Philharmonia No. 1Saturday:7:30 p.m.Sunday:4 p.m.Conductor:Guillermo FigueroaHaydn:Symphony No. 88 in G MajorSortomme:Violin ConcertoElmar Oliveira, violinTchaikovsky:Excerpts from Swan LakeLocation: Keith C. and Elaine Johnson Wold Performing Arts CenterTickets: $50 for box, $40 for orchestra, $35 for mezzanineOctoberOctober 3Michael Tsalka—BACHFEST!Guest keyboardist Michael Tsalka performs JS Bach's Goldberg Variations on the Lynn harpsichord and fortepiano.Tuesday:7:30 p.m.Location: Count and Countess de Hoernle International Center / Amarnick-Goldstein Concert HallTickets: $20October 4Michael Tsalka—BACHFEST!Guest keyboardist Michael Tsalka performs JS Bach's Art of Fugue on the Steinway piano.Wednesday:7:30 p.m.Location: Snyder SanctuaryTickets: $10Oct. 12An Evening of Chamber Music & PoemsThursday:7:30 p.m.Location: Snyder SanctuaryTickets: $10Oct. 19Juliana Mesa-Jaramillo Bassoon RecitalJoin Colombian native Juliana Mesa-Jaramillo for an evening of bassoon music! Mesa-Jaramillo is the owner of JMG Reeds, and is currently completing her doctoral studies at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Previously, she held positions with the Orquesta Sinfónica EAFIT in Bogota, Colombia, where she was an active freelance musician.Thursday:7:30 p.m.Location: Count and Countess de Hoernle International Center / Amarnick-Goldstein Concert HallTickets: $20Oct. 21–22Lynn Philharmonia No. 2Saturday:7:30 p.m.Sunday:4 p.m.Conductor:Guillermo FigueroaMozart:Overture to Don GiovanniMahler:Symphony No. 5 in C-sharp minorFeaturing a world premiere by the 2017 Lynn Composition Competition winnerLocation: Keith C. and Elaine Johnson Wold Performing Arts CenterTickets: $50 for box, $40 for orchestra, $35 for mezzanineSponsor: Morgan Stanley Wealth ManagementOct. 26Dean's Showcase No. 1Thursday:7:30 p.m.Location: Count and Countess de Hoernle International Center / Amarnick-Goldstein Concert HallTickets: $10Oct. 27Violin Master Class with Elmar OliveiraInternationally renowned performer Elmar Oliveira, Lynn's Distinguished Artist in Residence, is a devoted teacher and promoter of young violinists. He was the first violinist to receive the coveted Avery Fisher Prize and the first and only American violinist to win the Gold Medal at Moscow's prestigious Tchaikovsky International Competition.Fridays:7 p.m.Location: Count and Countess de Hoernle International Center / Amarnick-Goldstein Concert HallTickets: FREEOct. 29From the Studio of Lisa Leonard: A Brahms PerspectiveJoin the collaborative pianists for an all Brahms program featuring iconic works from the sonata and chamber repertoire.Sunday:4 p.m.Location: Count and Countess de Hoernle International Center / Amarnick-Goldstein Concert HallTickets: $10How to Purchase Tickets:Tickets may be purchased in person at the Lynn University box office, located in the Wold at 3601 N. Military Trail, online at events.lynn.edu or by phone at +1 561-237-9000.About Lynn UniversityLynn University is an independent college based in Boca Raton, Florida, with approximately 3,000 students from 100 countries. U.S. News & World Report ranks Lynn among the top three most innovative and international schools in the region. Lynn's NCAA Division II Fighting Knights have won 23 national titles, its Conservatory of Music features a world-renowned faculty of performers, and its nationally recognized Institute for Achievement and Learning empowers students with learning differences. The school's Dialogues curriculum and award-winning iPad program help Lynn graduates gain the intellectual flexibility and global experience to fulfill their potential in an ever-changing world. For more information, visit lynn.edu.About the Keith C. and Elaine Johnson Wold Performing Arts Center at Lynn UniversityThe 750-seat Wold Performing Arts Center, located on Lynn's campus in the heart of Boca Raton, is easily accessible by both I-95 and the Florida Turnpike. Recently ranked by Best Value Schools, an online publication, as one of the "25 Most Amazing University Performing Arts Centers," the Wold features superb acoustics, a modern lighting system, a large, light-filled lobby, and flexible space well-suited for dramatic productions, concerts and other cultural events. With an elegant salon, outdoor sunset terrace and intimate black-box studio, this new center is home to numerous concerts and events, including professional theatrical performances by the theatre arts program's Libby Dodson's Live at Lynn Theatre Series, the Live at Lynn American Songbook Series, and Jan McArt's New Play Reading Series, as well as performances from the Lynn University Conservatory of Music and the drama department in the College of International Communication. Lynn Conservatory of Music contact:Gary Schweikhart, PR-BS, Inc. 561-756-4298 gary@pr-bs.netLynn University contact:Jamie D'Aria, Lynn University +1 561-237-7629 JDAria@lynn.edu