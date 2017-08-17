Unique Peer to Peer Transportation Company That Takes You on a Real Amazing Ride KROOZ

Crowd-funding Campaign for Krooz Inc to Redefine Reliable Transport. With Krooz, you never have to worry about hidden fees or unprofessional drivers.

Media Contact

KROOZ, Inc

***@yahoo.com KROOZ, Inc

End

-- Whenworked for Uber and Lyft as a driver, he acquired hands on experience about the deceptive sales practices of these ride transportation companies. Unlike other TNC - Transportation Network Companies, Krooz Inc. founded by GEE is a cut above the rest when it comes to exceptional TNC drivers who deliver quality services via KROOZ apps. Holding a Bachelor's degree in business administration from Faulkner University in Alabama GEE has experience in managing web businesses too., he is taking the TNC and ride-share services to new heights and ensuring drivers go the extra mile when it comes to meeting the requirements of the customers. Providing an alternative, comfortable and reliable rider experience, through its interactive mobile application, Krooz Inc offers high quality customer service that competitors cannot match., this Dallas based business offers a wonderful alternative to unreliable drivers and unprofessional service providers. Founded with the mission of promoting integrity and accountability, Krooz Inc has what it takes to deliver the perfect ride. Help them on their journey to make traveling a comfort for everyone.With just few days left in the campaign, please send in your contributions to the link provided below. If you are unable to make donations, kindly share details about the campaign on social media.