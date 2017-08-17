 
News By Tag
* Transportation
* Indiegogo
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Transportation
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Dallas
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
23222120191817

Unique Peer to Peer Transportation Company That Takes You on a Real Amazing Ride KROOZ

Crowd-funding Campaign for Krooz Inc to Redefine Reliable Transport. With Krooz, you never have to worry about hidden fees or unprofessional drivers.
 
DALLAS - Aug. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- When Godwin E. Enogieru worked for Uber and Lyft as a driver, he acquired hands on experience about the deceptive sales practices of these ride transportation companies. Unlike other TNC - Transportation Network Companies, Krooz Inc. founded by GEE is a cut above the rest when it comes to exceptional TNC drivers who deliver quality services via KROOZ apps. Holding a Bachelor's degree in business administration from Faulkner University in Alabama GEE has experience in managing web businesses too.

As the founder and CEO of Krooz Inc, he is taking the TNC and ride-share services to new heights and ensuring drivers go the extra mile when it comes to meeting the requirements of the customers. Providing an alternative, comfortable and reliable rider experience, through its interactive mobile application, Krooz Inc offers high quality customer service that competitors cannot match.

Seeking around US$500,000 in funds, this Dallas based business offers a wonderful alternative to unreliable drivers and unprofessional service providers. Founded with   the mission of promoting integrity and accountability, Krooz Inc has what it takes to deliver the perfect ride. Help them on their journey to make traveling a comfort for everyone.

With just few days left in the campaign, please send in your contributions to the link provided below. If you are unable to make donations, kindly share details about the campaign on social media.

Website:

https://mykrooz.com/

Campaign Page URL:

https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/tip-in-with-krooz#/

Media Contact
KROOZ, Inc
***@yahoo.com
End
Source:Tip in with KROOZ
Email:***@yahoo.com
Tags:Transportation, Indiegogo
Industry:Transportation
Location:Dallas - Texas - United States
Subject:Projects
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
FITS News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 23, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share