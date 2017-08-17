News By Tag
Unique Peer to Peer Transportation Company That Takes You on a Real Amazing Ride KROOZ
Crowd-funding Campaign for Krooz Inc to Redefine Reliable Transport. With Krooz, you never have to worry about hidden fees or unprofessional drivers.
As the founder and CEO of Krooz Inc, he is taking the TNC and ride-share services to new heights and ensuring drivers go the extra mile when it comes to meeting the requirements of the customers. Providing an alternative, comfortable and reliable rider experience, through its interactive mobile application, Krooz Inc offers high quality customer service that competitors cannot match.
Seeking around US$500,000 in funds, this Dallas based business offers a wonderful alternative to unreliable drivers and unprofessional service providers. Founded with the mission of promoting integrity and accountability, Krooz Inc has what it takes to deliver the perfect ride. Help them on their journey to make traveling a comfort for everyone.
With just few days left in the campaign, please send in your contributions to the link provided below. If you are unable to make donations, kindly share details about the campaign on social media.
Website:
https://mykrooz.com/
Campaign Page URL:
https://www.indiegogo.com/
