Industry News





Renew Bariatrics Opens Bariatric Surgery to Cancun, Mexico

 
LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. - Aug. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Renew Bariatrics opens bookings for clients looking for affordable weight-loss surgery in Cancun, Mexico. Renew Bariatrics has begun offering potential clients the ability to undergo weight-loss surgery in Cancun, Mexico.

Renew Bariatrics, has partnered with leading bariatric surgeon, Dr. Hector Pérez, who has more than a decade of bariatric surgical experience. Renew Bariatrics will be operating out of the Victoria Medical Center in downtown Cancun.

The Victoria Medical Center is a fully-equipped hospital with an emergency room and intensive care unit. The Victoria Medical Center is also equipped with all the features similar to a hospital facility stateside.

Recently there has been more interest from potential clients to other medical tourism destinations in Mexico. Renew Bariatrics previously only operated in Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico. By opening bookings in Cancun, patients will have more surgical and medical-vacation options for clients.

Renew Bariatrics

Renew Bariatrics  (https://renewbariatrics.com) is a leading weight-loss surgery healthcare referral company, providing individuals the opportunity to undergo inexpensive bariatric surgery to those without health insurance. Renew Bariatric currently provides gastric sleeve surgery, gastric bypass surgery, and revisional surgeries.

Media Contact
John Wright
8447363963
***@renewbariatrics.com
Source:
Email:***@renewbariatrics.com
Posted By:***@renewbariatrics.com Email Verified
