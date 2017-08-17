News By Tag
Tubby's Sub Shop Opens New Location in Wayne
The newest Tubby's is conveniently located at 4429 South Wayne Road in the downtown area and celebrated its Grand Opening on August 15 with a ribbon cutting ceremony attended by Wayne Mayor Susan Rowe and other local politicians, chamber members and the general public who stopped by to enjoy Tubby's subs.
"With all the exciting development activities in Wayne County, we decided that this was the place we wanted to invest with a brand we're proud to represent," said Fadi Salhab, the store owner. "Tubby's has a proven track record in metro Detroit and has been an outstanding partner."
This is Mr. Salhab's second Tubby's restaurant and will offer both drive-thru and dine-in service. "We're collocated with a Coffee Beanery, meaning that this venue has great food and beverage options for breakfast, lunch and dinner," said Salhab.
Tubby's, a 49-year-old tradition in Southeastern Michigan, is renowned for its Steak N' Cheese, Tubby's Famous and its line-up of dozens of made to order subs, catering items and Monster party subs. As a Detroit Original, Tubby's was grilling its subs long before it became a national trend to do so. Mr. Salhab said that he's been a longtime Tubby's fan and mentions the Steak N' Cheese as his all-time favorite sandwich.
"Our business model is simple - to serve fresh, high quality products with an absolute commitment to customer service," said Robert Paganes, Chief Executive Officer at Tubby's. "In Wayne, we're especially happy to be partnering with a proven operator at an excellent location to continue to deliver on the Tubby's promise for Wayne residents and visitors alike."
Much of Tubby's recent growth stems from its 'Tubby's 201 Plan,' a comprehensive review and reinvention of the brand. As part of that plan, the company has increased its marketing budget, focused its menus, added exciting limited time offering subs, enhanced catering packages, increased drive-thru and delivery. Paganes mentioned that a typical Tubby's store employs 10-20 people in both full and part time positions.
To learn more about Tubby's Grilled Subs and to find the location nearest to you, please visit our website at www.tubbys.com.
About Tubby's Grilled Submarines:
A 'Detroit Original,' the first Tubby's Sub Shop was founded in 1968 by Richard Paganes and was grilling subs long before it became a national trend to do so. Headquartered in Roseville, MI., the franchise has since grown to include more than 60 locations throughout Michigan with more coming in 2017. Over and above all else, Tubby's has an unsurpassed commitment to quality and the delivery of premium quality grilled submarines on freshly baked homemade bread. Tubby's menu offers fresh salads, tasty sides, Monster Party subs and other crowd-pleasing catering options, plus at select locations, a new dessert menu featuring Just Baked cupcakes.
