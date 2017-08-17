 
New 2017 Edition - Admissions Guide To American Colleges For International Students

Third Edition of College Admissions Handbook Shows International Students How To Apply To Undergraduate Colleges In The United States For Admission And Financial Aid
 
 
Admission Guide Cover
Admission Guide Cover
 
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. - Aug. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- The new third edition of the Admission Guide To American Colleges For International Students (2017)  is now available on Amazon.com

This book shows international students how to apply for admission to undergraduate universities in the United States. This third edition includes a new section that shows international students how to transfer into American research universities from American community colleges. It tells where to find out the SAT®, ACT® and TOEFL® scores needed to get admitted to American colleges from print and online directories, and how to avoid common mistakes on college admission essays. It explains where to get information about financial aid for international students, and how to obtain detailed inside information about individual colleges that is not available from college directories and web sites. This book shows how to apply to multiple American colleges using a common application, and how to transfer into four-year colleges and research universities from community colleges. This book tells international students what to do while studying in American undergraduate schools to improve their chances of admission to selective American graduate schools, and includes the web sites of over a hundred major American colleges and community colleges.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Types Of Colleges In The United  States

How To Apply For Admission

Transfer Into A Research University From A Community College

College Admissions Essays And Interviews

How American Colleges Decide Who To Admit

Get Ready For Graduate School While In College

Where To Find More Information
* ACT® Test
* SAT® Test
* SAT® And ACT® Test Scores Needed For Admission
* Print Directories
* Online Databases
* TOEFL® Test
* TOEFL® Test Scores Needed For Admission
* IELTS Test
* Guides To Individual Colleges Written By Students
* Common Application Program          * College Fairs
* College Admissions Essays
* English Writing Skills
* Financial Aid For International Undergraduates
* Books About Education In American Colleges
* Admission to Graduate Schools
* Web Sites Of Large American Four-Year Colleges And Community Colleges

The third edition of the "Admissions Guide To American Colleges For International Students " (2017) is available on Amazon.com, $19.95, 154 pages, trade paperback original, 6x9, ISBN: 1974638790.

https://www.amazon.com/dp/1974638790/

