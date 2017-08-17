News By Tag
Altair Irvine offers access to the award-winning Irvine Unified School District
"Without a doubt, Irvine's well-respected and nationally recognized schools are direct reflections of the neighborhoods and communities they serve," said Seth Ring, Toll Brothers Group President. "We're thrilled to be part of such a prestigious school district and to offer our future residents entry to some of the best schools in the area."
Located directly across the street from Altair Irvine is the brand-new Portola High School, which opened doors to its first class of students last year for the 2016-2017 academic session. The brand-new facilities presents a team of hand-selected staff, including highly acclaimed principal, John Pehrson, and has some of the most technologically savvy instruction in the area. The 42-acre state of the art campus features a Performing Arts Complex with a 700-seat theater, aquatics complex including an Olympic-sized pool, a three full court sized indoor gym, 3,500-seat athletic stadium, student union, learning commons, teach collaboration meeting rooms, fully equipped innovation lab, design room and more.
"Between both Portola High School and Beacon Park School, these brand-new institutions present modern and updated approaches to educating," said Jeremy Parness, Division President for Lennar California Coastal. "They both feature the latest in scholastic technologies with amenities that encourage educational endeavors in the arts, sciences, sports and beyond."
Like Portola High School, Beacon Park School opened their doors for the first time last year. Located in the Great Park Neighborhoods, it serves grades K-8 and is located less than two miles away from new homes at Altair Irvine. It was designed to meet criteria developed by the Collaborative for High Performance Schools, to ensure the campus is healthy, comfortable, energy-efficient and aligned with modern teaching and learning practices. Amenities include student collaboration spaces across all grade levels, dedicated music classrooms, dedicated science class rooms for grades 6-8, an innovation lab, design lab, parent center, full-court gymnasium, dedicated kindergarten play area, large outdoor play field, hard court activities, dedicated fitness lab for students in grades 6-8 and more.
Altair Irvine is a new luxury community that is now selling new homes from national leading home builders Toll Brothers and Lennar. It offers ten distinctive neighborhoods of home designs to choose from and plans to Grand Open this Fall. Buyers are encouraged to contact either Toll Brothers or Lennar, or visit the community to learn more. More information, pricing, floorplans and renderings can be found at www.altairirvine.com.
Toll Brothers, an award-winning Fortune 500 company founded in 1967, embraces an unwavering commitment to quality and customer service. Toll Brothers is currently building in 20 states nationwide and is a publicly owned company whose stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange. For three years in a row, Toll Brothers has been ranked the #1 Home Builder Worldwide on the FORTUNE Magazine "World's Most Admired Companies®" list. From FORTUNE Magazine, March 1, 2017 ©2017 Time Inc. FORTUNE and The World's Most Admired Companies are registered trademarks of Time Inc. and are used under license. FORTUNE and Time Inc. are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of, Toll Brothers, Inc.
With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.
