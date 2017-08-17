News By Tag
Blog Post: Increase Sales Through Crowd Control !
How do you deploy soft crowd control? It's actually very simple and requires much less work than other crowd control techniques, you simply prepare ahead of time and set up crowd control equipment in a logical and optimal configuration.
Soft Crowd Control:
Whether you're hosting an event or own a small or large store, you are very accustomed to experiencing the challenges of effectively managing crowds.
What is Soft Crowd Control
Soft crowd control is simply using nonintrusive methods to managing people flow. This includes but is not limited to avoiding using things like invasive surveillance or otherwise unsettling tactics to guide large groups of people.
Application
Retail
Have you ever gone to a store and left because the line was a nightmare? Multiple lines stretching for unreasonable lengths are a huge turn-off to potential customers in a retail environment. No one wants to stand on line for long periods of time.
Lucky for us there are new technologies and designs available to combat this problem! The combination of these best practices can revolutionize your checkout system!
Consolidate many lines into a single line
Often overlooked by owners is the frustration and stress that can be caused at checkout when visitors need to second guess their choice of waiting line. Often times people will move to other lines which appear shorter only to find that they end up waiting longer than if they had not moved.
Take a look at the hilarious Larry David skit below which illustrates this issue perfectly. He even spells out the solution at the end of the video to the employees of the store.
Less Choice is better?
Let us take a step back and think about the logic behind the single line model. The glaring advantage right off the bat is the decrease in stress visitors feel. Since we have removed the choice of which line is the best and fastest, this is one of those cases where less choice is actually better for people.
Faster Checkout
People waiting on a single line checkout queue on average spend 30% less time waiting. The main contributor to this is the clear optimizations made by many retailers to speed things along.
Optimizations
Optimizations can be broken down into two main sections, perceived and Real optimizations in wait times. The key point with both of these is that they both have an impact on the bottom line.
Perceived Optimizations
This is when people "feel" like they are waiting on line less time, this is normally achieved through distracting people with things to interact with. The great thing is that people are more likely to buy stuff they interact with! Check out our Queue Merchandizing products for some ideas.
Real Optimizations
Have you ever gone to a store and heard the familiar tone alerting you that a register is available? This system is called Electronic Call Forwarding and is an effective system to increase check out speed. People know exactly when a register is open, even if it is a decent distance away. This has the double effect of putting customers at ease, knowing they are in a "fair" and ordered checkout.
Lets Look Deeper
Let us go back to the idea of perceived optimizations and take a deeper look to really clear up the idea. Have you ever noticed that when you are doing something you enjoy times seems to pass by faster? The old saying "time flies when you're having fun" with the opposite being true if your bored out of your mind.
This is the idea behind Perceived Optimization in a queue. People inherently dislike waiting on lines, they view it as a waste of time and an inconvenience. However, people love to interact with new interesting things and love to shop (hopefully).
Let Look at the Numbers
Let us take a look at the estimated sales for one of the busiest shopping times in the US, Christmas. Based on the data provided by the New York Post shoppers spend the most in stores, with online sales making up only a small percentage of total sales. With consumer confidence higher than ever, imagine what an extra few percentage points could do for the bottom line.
According to the National Retail Federation sales for the 2016 holiday season were up to $655.8 Billion, with an overwhelming majority of sales coming from brick and mortar retailers. These numbers are in line with other busy shopping times such as black Friday.
With sales expected to reach over $1 Trillion dollars in coming holiday shopping times according to Forbes this will be a huge opportunity to increase sales and decrease shopper stress with queue management technology.
Conclusion
Customers are the bread and butter of any retail store or event. Customer satisfaction is the key to customer retention and repeat business.
Source Of Post : http://queuesolutions.com/
