Long Island Financial Advisor Howard Ginsberg CPA Honored at Cetera Financial Specialists

Roslyn Based Howard Ginsberg was recognized among conference attendees as a top financial advisor with the firm and was one of only two individuals in New York to ever receive this honor for thirteen consecutive years.

-- Howard L. Ginsberg of Ginsberg Wealth Management LLC, recently attended the 2017 Connect Conference hosted by Cetera Financial Specialists, which brings together advisors from across the country to work on their personal and professional development, network and, most importantly, expand their skill set to best serve the needs of their clients. The 19annual edition of the event was held in Maryland and featured presentations from the Cetera executive team and some of the industry's preeminent thought leaders.Robert Moore, CEO of Cetera Financial Group, led a keynote presentation where he addressed how Cetera has established itself as an industry leader in re-defining the delivery of financial services through an advice-centric experience. "A number of rapidly converging industry, regulatory, demographic and consumer trends are creating a new era in financial advice. Firms that work to relentlessly put advisors' client interests first, with the support of technologies that help drive a transparent and personalized experience, will define the future of this industry. We're excited to have firmly established ourselves as leaders in this new era, and will continue to provide the industry's best offerings to our advisors as we forge this path together."Gregg Ruvoli, president and CEO of Cetera Financial Specialists, commented, "We're honored to support and work with some of top advisors in the business. We are beyond appreciative of the partnerships we've established and continue to be committed to providing them with the support and service they need to reach their highest potential in this new era of financial services."Ginsberg manages client assets, fulfilling the financial, investment, retirement & tax planning needs of individuals and businesses in the Long Island, New York area. He has over 29 years of professional financial experience. For more information please visit http://www.ginsbergwealth.com or for income tax services http://www.ginsbergcpa.com Ginsberg Wealth Management, LLC, 200 South Service Rd, Roslyn Heights, NY 11577Cetera Financial Specialists LLC partners with approximately 1,200 tax and accounting professionals who have successfully integrated wealth management into their practices. Through Cetera Investment Advisers LLC, an SEC registered investment adviser firm, financial advisors receive a wide array of solutions and back-office support, so that they can focus on their clients.Cetera Financial Specialists and Cetera Investment Advisers are part of Cetera Financial Group, a leading network of independent retail broker-dealers, which provides leading wealth management and advisory platforms and innovative technology to independent financial advisors nationwide. Cetera Financial Specialists is a member of the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC) and a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA). For more information, visit ceterafinancialspecialists.com.Securities offered through Cetera Financial Specialists LLC (doing insurance business in CA as CFGFS Insurance Agency), member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through Cetera Investment Advisers LLC. Cetera entities are under separate ownership from any other named entity