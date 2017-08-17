Coccinella is officially open! Get your luxury Eyewear Necklaces and our brand new Eyeglass Holder

Our collections of luxury eyewear necklace chains are made to enhance your eyewear experience. They give you the security of keeping your eyewear safe and sound around your neck without the worry of slipping off your eyeglasses or sunglasses.

-- Coccinella Haute is your go to for a custom design of high quality Semi Precious Jewlery Necklaces for eyeglasses, sunglasses, bifocals, specitals, readers, to prevent you from losing, breaking and spending endless dollars on new expensive Eyewear. These Eyeglass Necklaces can be worn for everyday wear, luncheons, galas, weddings, bridal wear to go with any occassion to create a high end luxury style with your current wardrobe. Available for ALL OPTICALS of ALL KINDS.The idea is this, you can wear our Necklaces alone, you can use our Patented Eyewear Necklace and Extension that was designed and patented by Laura Parent - Owner and Designer of Coccinella's one of a kind new concept of eyeglass chain.Once you have attahced the extensions, which are available in 4 styles (silver chain, gold chain, black leather with silver clasps or brown leather with gold clasps) you will match your chain with your clothing, necklace or your eyewear...Next option, remove your necklace for your next style and place a new beautiful necklace to again match your style while leaving your extension on the glasses. With so many options that we wanted to offer we have made these necklaces ready to wear alone which means that you can layer your necklaces for a stunning look. Lastly, remove the eyeglass extention and wear one luxury necklace for a pop of color and fashion statement.We have created a stunning line of colors and jewels for everyone and every age - not just for Grandma. This line is created for all ages of Eyeglass and Sunglass wearers. Sophisted yet trendy and adaptable.Not seeing what you like? Go over to our Custom Color Design Page and create your own color scheme. You give us 3 color choices and we put our artistic vision into your unique one of kind necklace!We look forward to supplying our Line of Eyewear Jewlery for years to come.Visit us at