OLC Awarded New Palm Beach Gardens Tennis Center Clubhouse
The new Clubhouse will be overlooking the 18 Har-Tru courts and will provide excellent socializing and viewing of all courts from the wrap-around porch on the second level. In addition, the facility will include a performance center for athletes to train and strengthen their skills.
The new 11,500 sq. ft. facility will feature a pro shop for retail sales, locker rooms, a juice bar, a player play area with ping pong, TV's and other games, spectator seating upstairs and downstairs, food, beverage and catering facilities, multipurpose rooms, natural lighting and more. This new clubhouse will position the Gardens Tennis Center to become a local, regional and national hub for tournaments, clinics and other exciting community events.
Ohlson Lavoie Collaborative (OLC) is an international architectural firm, founded in 1961 with offices in Denver, Orlando, Tokyo and Cairo. We are committed, enthusiastic and driven to deliver stellar architecture, interior design and aquatic design. For the past 35 years, we have focused on athletic, fitness and wellness facilities, including athletic/sports clubs, commercial fitness centers, medically-based wellness centers, recreation centers, spas, and a broad range of aquatic projects. OLC has designed projects in 47 states and 11 countries. For more information, visit www.olcdesigns.com or call 407.992.0470.
Contact
Ohlson Lavoie Collaborative
Jodi Ross, Marketing Director
3032949244
***@olcdesigns.com
