Big Fella Takes The Helm As CEO @ The Prayzefest Gospel Network

ATLANTA
- Aug. 23, 2017
- PRLog
-- BIG FELLA a.k.a. Minister Kenny Collins is from Atlanta, GA. He attended North Carolina Central University and received a BA (Music Education & Performance)
and BS Degree (Recreation)
. While attending Georgia State University he obtained a MA degree (Business Administration)
and has an associate degree from Atlanta Business Institute (Computer Programming & Analysis). Big Fella has worked in the music industry for over 35 years. One of his most inspirational successes is the launching of Big Fella Entertainment, Inc in 1994 and it is still thriving to date. As a member of BMI, ASCAP, the Music Business Institute, National Recording Academy since 2004, F.A.& A. 495, Rod Benders Bass Club, Fishing 4 Real Outdoors and more, Big Fella is well versed in how to impact an artists from the business side, the spiritual side and the holistic side teaching up and coming artists and musicians to care for their minds, bodies and souls. Big Fella Has worked with top name artists such as Donald Byrd, Isaac Hayes, Shirley Caesar, James Brown, Luther Vandross, Grover Washington just to name a few. Worked in some of the top recording studios (Master Sound Studios, Doplar Studios, Ramtrax Studios...) and with record companies such as Arista Records, Def Jam Records, he also operated his own name sake studio "Big Fella Studios" for over 10 years. This part of his career created an array of connections from the east coast to the west coast and has favored Big Fella with a life time of mainstream clients both nationally and internationally. He's been recognized and honored as a manager, producer, song writer, and musician and is credited for creating one of the most successful music conferences, Big Fella Entertainment's Southern Conference, which ran from 1995 to 2008. Being the former Associate Pastor of Christian of Faith Church and Olivet Baptist Church brings Big Fella full circle as he strives to enrich the lives of up and coming performing arts ministers. At present, Big Fella is working with one of Bill Boards charting artists, V3... a gospel group based in Atlanta and he is instrumental in the success of their tour, promotions and their album sales. Big Fella has recently taken on the responsibilities of CEO for the Prayzefest Gospel Network charged with overseeing day to day operations for The Prayze Factor People's Choice Awards, one of the network's largest platforms and and entity know as one of the largest performing arts platforms in the world for inspired artists (aka indie artists).
For More Information visit https://www.bigfellaentertainment.com/