Industry News





Dunwoody coach receives Marine Coaching Award

 
DUNWOODY, Ga. - Aug. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- United States Marine Corps          Glazier Clinics

Sgt. Melvin Johnson          Jeff Cooks

Melvin.johnson@marines.usmc.mil          jcooks@glazierclinics.com

850-363-2783          719-536-0069 x 1026

DUNWOODY COACH RECEIVES MARINE COACHING AWARD

DUNWOODY - Coach Angela Nash of Dunwoody High School has been chosen to receive the Semper Fi Coach Award. The award will be presented at the Atlanta PGC/Glazier Basketball Clinic, taking place September 15-17, 2017 at The Atlanta Marriott Buckhead.

The Semper Fi Coach Award is currently in its sixth year. It is given by the U.S. Marines Corps and Glazier Clinics to honor high school coaches who display faithfulness to the mission of their team and exemplify the Marine standard of excellence in developing leaders.

It recognizes a high school coach who lives out the Marine Corps motto: Semper Fidelis ("Always Faithful"), and who models the Marine Corps leadership values of Honor, Courage, and Commitment.

For more information about the clinic where the award will be presented, visit pgcglazierbasketballclinics.com.

Contact
Glazier Clinics
***@glazierclinics.com
End
Source:
Email:***@glazierclinics.com Email Verified
Tags:Semper Fi Award
Industry:Sports
Location:Dunwoody - Georgia - United States
