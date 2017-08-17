Country(s)
Cultural Vistas Established Alumni Council
The Cultural Vistas Alumni Network includes more than 150,000 professionals from the United States and more than 150 countries around the world
The Cultural Vistas Alumni Council was initiated earlier this year to support a wide range of activities designed to serve individuals who have participated in the organization's educational and professional exchange programs. The council is made up of a dedicated group of eight experienced and established alumni volunteers who will help strengthen the connection between alumni and raise the visibility of the Cultural Vistas Alumni Network on a national and international scale.
"The international experience I had as a Bosch Fellow benefited me professionally and personally in more ways than I can count," said Alumni Council Co-Chair Bradley Shingleton on his support for the group. "Now, many years later, that experience continues to enrich my work and personal life; it has paid more dividends than I ever could have imagined."
Made up of Cultural Vistas alumni that span generations and geographies, the council serves as advocates for international exchange supporters of the organization's ever-expanding alumni network. Members provide strategic guidance and counsel, while helping bring forth events, programs, and initiatives to current and future alumni and encouraging their participation, engagement, and support.
"My year in Germany, working for Raphaels-Werk opened my eyes to the world, our common humanity and the change that we can pursue together," said Nancy Mancilla, Alumni Council Co-Chair and alumna of the Congress-Bundestag Youth Exchange for Young Professionals. In July, Nancy and fellow council member, Kristine Angell, facilitated a networking and community-building event in San Diego attended by 60-plus Cultural Vistas alumni and current exchange participants.
The Cultural Vistas Alumni Network officially launched in 2016. For the latest information regarding Cultural Vistas Alumni Network, please visit: culturalvistas.org/
The Cultural Vistas Alumni Council is:
Learn more about our alumni council members (http://culturalvistas.org/
