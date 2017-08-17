Aignos Publishing Announces the Release of A. G. Hayes' New Novel, "Chang the Magic Cat"

Aignos Publishing, an imprint of Savant Books and Publications, Honolulu, Hawaii, USA, announces the release of A. G. Hayes' new adventure-comedy screenplay-novel, "Chang the Magic Cat"

A. G. Hayes' CHANG THE MAGIC CAT

-- CHANG THE MAGIC CAT is a rollicking, adventurous screenplay-novel set in merry old England. It follows Chang, the wise, mystical, magical, all-knowing cat through his adventures with bumbling humans as they search to discover the rightful heir to Briersly Manor.studied television writing at UCLA. He has published short fiction for CBS TV and other television production companies. He lives in the Sierra Nevada Foothills and spends his time writing and traveling to nearly every part of the world. He has used personal experiences gained during service with the British intelligence in Eastern Europe and the Middle East to enrich the characters of his protagonist teams. He is the multi-award-winning author of(Savant 2011),(Savant 2012),(Savant 2013),(Savant 2015),(Savant 2016),(Savant 2016) and(Savant 2017). In(Aignos 2017) Mr. Hayes departs from his usual genre to have some fun with a screen play that will appeal to readers of all ages, and to theatre groups looking for something new."Siamese cats with their wise demeanor, secretive eyes, and air of mysticism have enchanted me since I first encountered one as a young man," says Hayes. "I hope you will enjoy reading about Chang and his friend's antics as much as I enjoyed writing about them in this truly magical work."This book is available directly from the publisher/printer atfrom Amazon.com atand at Savant Bookstore Honolulu (www.savantbookstorehonolulu.com)and other online and "brick and mortar" bookstores throughout the world.Distributed by Savant Distribution (www.savantdistribution.com), this work is also available from other major distribution outlets including Amazon Extended Distribution and Ingram Books.Aignos Publishing LLC, an imprint of Savant Books and Publications, is a publisher of avant guard, experimental and inventive works that "push the leading edge" of publication. For more information visit www.aignospublishing.com