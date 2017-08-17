News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Aignos Publishing Announces the Release of A. G. Hayes' New Novel, "Chang the Magic Cat"
Aignos Publishing, an imprint of Savant Books and Publications, Honolulu, Hawaii, USA, announces the release of A. G. Hayes' new adventure-comedy screenplay-novel, "Chang the Magic Cat"
A. G. Hayes studied television writing at UCLA. He has published short fiction for CBS TV and other television production companies. He lives in the Sierra Nevada Foothills and spends his time writing and traveling to nearly every part of the world. He has used personal experiences gained during service with the British intelligence in Eastern Europe and the Middle East to enrich the characters of his protagonist teams. He is the multi-award-
"Siamese cats with their wise demeanor, secretive eyes, and air of mysticism have enchanted me since I first encountered one as a young man," says Hayes. "I hope you will enjoy reading about Chang and his friend's antics as much as I enjoyed writing about them in this truly magical work."
CHANG THE MAGIC CAT
by A. G. Hayes
188 pages - 6" x 9" Trade Book - Color Softcover.
ISBN 978-0-9970020-
Released August 2017 by Aignos Publishing, Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
This book is available directly from the publisher/printer at
https://squareup.com/
from Amazon.com at
https://www.amazon.com/
and at Savant Bookstore Honolulu (www.savantbookstorehonolulu.com)
Distributed by Savant Distribution (www.savantdistribution.com)
Aignos Publishing LLC, an imprint of Savant Books and Publications, is a publisher of avant guard, experimental and inventive works that "push the leading edge" of publication. For more information visit www.aignospublishing.com
Contact
Michael Davis
Director of Publicity and Marketing
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse