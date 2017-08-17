 
Industry News





August 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
23222120191817

Aignos Publishing Announces the Release of A. G. Hayes' New Novel, "Chang the Magic Cat"

Aignos Publishing, an imprint of Savant Books and Publications, Honolulu, Hawaii, USA, announces the release of A. G. Hayes' new adventure-comedy screenplay-novel, "Chang the Magic Cat"
 
 
A. G. Hayes' CHANG THE MAGIC CAT
A. G. Hayes' CHANG THE MAGIC CAT
 
HONOLULU - Aug. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- CHANG THE MAGIC CAT is a rollicking, adventurous screenplay-novel set in merry old England. It follows Chang, the wise, mystical, magical, all-knowing cat through his adventures with bumbling humans as they search to discover the rightful heir to Briersly Manor.

A.  G. Hayes studied television writing at UCLA. He has published short fiction for CBS TV and other television production companies. He lives in the Sierra Nevada Foothills and spends his time writing and traveling to nearly every part of the world. He has used personal experiences gained during service with the British intelligence in Eastern Europe and the Middle East to enrich the characters of his protagonist teams. He is the multi-award-winning author of Who's Killing All the Lawyers (Savant 2011), The Judas List (Savant 2012), Imminent Danger (Savant 2013), The Chemical Factor (Savant 2015), Quantum Death (Savant 2016), Finding Kate (Savant 2016) and The Solar Triangle (Savant 2017). In Chang the Magic Cat (Aignos 2017) Mr. Hayes departs from his usual genre to have some fun with a screen play that will appeal to readers of all ages,  and to theatre groups looking for something  new.

"Siamese cats with their wise demeanor, secretive eyes, and air of mysticism have enchanted me since I first encountered one as a young man," says Hayes. "I hope you will enjoy reading about Chang and his friend's antics as much as I enjoyed writing about them in this truly magical work."

CHANG THE MAGIC CAT
by A. G. Hayes
188 pages - 6" x 9" Trade Book - Color Softcover.
ISBN 978-0-9970020-5-8. Suggested retail price $16.95.
Released August 2017 by Aignos Publishing, Honolulu, Hawaii, USA

This book is available directly from the publisher/printer at
https://squareup.com/store/savant-books-and-publications/...

from Amazon.com at
https://www.amazon.com/dp/0997002050

and at Savant Bookstore Honolulu (www.savantbookstorehonolulu.com) and other online and "brick and mortar" bookstores throughout the world.

Distributed by Savant Distribution (www.savantdistribution.com), this work is also available from other major distribution outlets including Amazon Extended Distribution and Ingram Books.

Aignos Publishing LLC, an imprint of Savant Books and Publications, is a publisher of avant guard, experimental and inventive works that "push the leading edge" of publication. For more information visit www.aignospublishing.com

